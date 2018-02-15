Winner of €4.4 million Lotto jackpot finally collects cheque from National Lottery

THE WINNER OF the €4.4 million Lotto jackpot sold in Donegal in early January has finally collected their cheque.

The National Lottery had made numerous appeals for the winner to come forward over the course of January, however, they only made contacted on 30 January.

The winner of the €4,434,994 jackpot on 13 January revealed that they kept the winning Quick Pick ticket in the glove department of their car for the past four and a half weeks before claiming it.

“I keep all my Lotto tickets in the glove box. Once I found out I won, I stored the ticket in the glove box of the car during the day while I was at work. But I took the ticket into the house at night time. That piece of paper has clocked up for mileage over the past month,” the winner said.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that the new-found fortune “would not change me one single bit”.

“It’s business as usual for me as I have no plans to take time off work to celebrate. I took today off to collect the cheque in Dublin and I’m back in work first thing in the morning,” they said.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw that night were: 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and bonus number was 6.

Explaining how they realised they had won the jackpot, the Donegal native said: “I was driving past Daly’s Topaz on the Sunday after the draw and, while I had heard on the radio that the Lotto was won, I hadn’t gathered that it was won in Donegal.

I saw on their huge digital sign at the filling station that they had sold the winner and I just thought straight away that it was me. When I checked the numbers I was bowled over.

The winner said they have only informed family members about their win. They also said that they will make a number of donations to charities close to the person’s heart.

Meanwhile, there was also good news for a Mayo woman who scratched off a €30,000 win with a €3 All Cash Tripler scratch card.

The woman purchased her winning ticket at the Barcastle Service Station in Castlebar, Mayo.