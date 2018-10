A 5.7-MAGNITUDE earthquake jolted Taiwan earlier today, the US Geological Survey said, and was felt strongly in the capital Taipei.

The quake struck around 104 kilometres (66 miles) off the coast of Hualien city, in the east of the island, at a depth of 34 km at 12:34pm local time.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Taiwan’s central weather bureau measured the quake at 6.0 magnitude.

