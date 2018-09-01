This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 1 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They're asking about MDMA, LSD and cocaine': Keeping people drug-safe at Electric Picnic

The Ana Liffey Drug Project is at Electric Picnic this weekend – and it has proved to be a busy few days so far.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 4,321 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4214241
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

MORE THAN 50,000 festival-goers are attending Electric Picnic this weekend – and some 55 volunteers from the Ana Liffey Drug Project are working to provide drug outreach and harm reduction services to those present. 

Last year, for the first time at the festival, nine volunteers from the NGO manned an information stall and worked in the festival’s welfare tent.

But this year, the much-larger team is staffing the eviction tent and providing outreach services in multiple campsites in addition to maintaining a presence in the welfare tent, which is located in the Jimi Hendrix campsite.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie this afternoon, Ana Liffey’s CEO Tony Duffin said the volunteers have also been out engaging with festival-goers proactively to discuss drug use over the weekend. 

“We’re working on outreach into the campsite, engaging with people proactively about drug use, about the fact that it’s safer not to use drugs at all, but if you are going to use then we provide harm reduction advice to keep people as safe as possible,” he said.

Between 8.30am yesterday morning and 8am this morning, 46 people presented to the welfare tent, according to Duffin. Of those who presented, 24 were male and 22 were female. 

The majority were aged between 18 and 21 and the busiest time experienced by the volunteers so far has been between 3am and 9am. 

In terms of the substances being ingested, Duffin said MDMA, cocaine and LSD were the most common. 

Excessive consumption of alcohol has also been a major issue. 

“I guess as a split, the men were accessing [the welfare tent] about their drug use and, broadly speaking, women were … accessing about alcohol use, excessive alcohol use,” Duffin said. 

Tweet by @Tina Bergin Source: Tina Bergin/Twitter

Want for information

To be clear – Ana Liffey’s mantra is that the safest approach is simply not to take drugs. But if you’re going to take them, the project’s goal is to help people “make informed decisions and receive the best support and advice they can possibly get”.

And so, it hasn’t just been people who were in need of support after taking drugs who have been attending the tent.

Many festival-goers, Duffin said, have been coming to the tent to seek out advice before consuming drugs.

“We’re trying to attract people into the tent for that kind of thing. We’ll talk to them outside the tent, we have posters up and such and [we] try to make it interesting for people to come and talk to us,” he siad. 

People come and ask us about MDMA, LSD and cocaine and things. We have evidence-based research and posters and information for them. We talk with them and give them the best advice we can. 

“Ultimately, it’s their decision, but we’re trying to explain the risks to people about what they are taking.” 

 Garda presence 

Gardaí, as always, are maintaining a presence at the festival and have publicly warned people attending big concerts this summer that there will be a ‘no tolerance’ policy towards drugs.

Duffin has previously said that the reality was that there are no drug-free festivals – and that, while the best advice was not to take illicit or illegal drugs, it was important for everyone to work together to reduce the potential for harm.

“Of course, the gardaí are doing their job. There’s no tolerance of drugs here … and they are trying to keep drugs out of the festival,” Duffin said today. 

“People are taking drugs, we know that, and we’re engaging with people. It’s a law enforcement and public health approach to the public. That’s not unusual, that’s absolutely normal,” he said. 

Ana Liffey has produced the following checklist guide:

  • Do not purchase from a supplier you do not know. Remember – dealers at festivals do not know you and may never see you again.
  • Do not use drugs alone. Remember – stay with your friends and do not leave anybody who is intoxicated on their own.
  • Start with a tester dose. Remember – nobody can advise you on what is a safe dose of illicit or unknown drugs.
  • Take breaks, get enough sleep, eat well and rehydrate. Remember you can take steps to ensure your own physical and mental wellbeing.
  • Don’t mix your drugs. Remember – alcohol and illicit or unknown drugs can mix to cause overdose and other adverse effects.

“This is a festival, people are having a good time, they’re very much enjoying themselves. It’s sunny down here and what we want is that people have a good time, that they are safe and that they go home alive and well,” Duffin said.

This year’s Electric Picnic began yesterday and runs until tomorrow night. Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and The Prodigy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    96,782  412
    2
    		US couple ordered to give homeless man what's left of $400k they raised for him
    65,985  39
    3
    		Goodbye winter time? The EU is to recommend that the clocks should not change anymore
    62,723  112
    Fora
    1
    		The dairy council can keep its ‘insulting’ ads - despite over a hundred complaints
    143  0
    2
    		AIB is trialling blockchain technology to streamline anti-money laundering checks
    126  0
    3
    		A billion-dollar 'virtual hospital' group has pulled the plug on possible pilots in Cork and Dublin
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		'Put yourself in his shoes - if your daughter had been murdered and that's how someone in RTÉ behaved'
    58,916  61
    2
    		Off the mark! Leinster strike late against Cardiff to get Pro14 title defence off to winning start
    31,058  59
    3
    		'I've got a great love for this place. I don't think I can do it justice, but I love it, absolutely f**king love it'
    30,293  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The bishop at Aretha Franklin's funeral has been accused of 'groping' Ariana Grande on stage
    29,475  5
    2
    		Roxanne Pallett released a statement about her sudden departure from Celebrity Big Brother
    13,377  3
    3
    		11 tweets that sum up how people are feeling about Trump's November visit
    7,941  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth â¬700k found in Dublin flat
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    DUBLIN
    Photos: Swimmers take part in the 99th Dublin City Liffey Swim
    Photos: Swimmers take part in the 99th Dublin City Liffey Swim
    Heading to Electric Picnic? Here's everything you need to know
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie