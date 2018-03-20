  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Extensive land and river searches continue for 14-year-old girl missing since Saturday

14-year-old Elisha Gault has been missing from her home since Saturday night.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 9,895 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3914413
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

EXTENSIVE LAND AND water searches are continuing today in the Carrick-on-Suir area for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Elisha Gault has been missing from her home in the Co Tipperary town since Saturday night.

An initial public appeal was made on Sunday and her friends and family have issued numerous appeals.

Elisha is described as being:

  • 5′ 10″ to 6′
  • With blue eyes and dyed blonde hair

She was last seen at her home at 10pm on Saturday.

Numerous search and rescue teams have joined gardaí in their efforts to find Elisha.

Civil Defence volunteers were deployed early on Sunday morning to Carrick-on-Suir for the search operation. Land search teams from Tipperary and Waterford Civil Defence, along with Cork South and West, Dublin and Galway also joined the search.

Today, the Civil Defence has deployed a canine unit, two boat crews and two ground crews to the Carrick-on-Suir area. Drone units from the Civil Defence HQ have been sent out to the area.

Nenagh search and rescue, the Coast Guard and Waterford Marine search and rescue are also helping in the search.

Fresh appeal

Speaking to local radio station Tipp FM this morning, Garda Superintendent Willie Leahy issued an appeal both directly to Elisha and to the general public.

First and foremost I am appealing to Elisha, that if she’s listening to the programme or, indeed, if any of her friends are listening, she can make contact with ourselves at Clonmel Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station or a member of her family to let us know that she’s ok.

“Then, I’m appealing to her circle of friends. We have visited a lot of her friends in the past number of days but in the social media age that we have with Instagram and Snapchat, in case we haven’t gotten in contact with all her friends, I’m appealing for them to contact us,” Leahy said.

Leahy also said that gardaí have been examining CCTV footage from the Carrick-on-Suir area.

He said gardaí are anxious for two young people, a male and female around Elisha’s age, who were seen at Dillon Bridge yesterday morning just before 9am to make contact.

“We are anxious for them to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station to speak to us in relation to who they were and what they were doing on Dillon Bridge,” Leahy said.

“At the time those people were on the bridge yesterday morning a silver Nissan Qashqai travelled from the Carrickbeg area in towards the centre of town and we believe they would have seen that male and female on the side of the street,” he said.

In their renewed appeal yesterday, gardaí said they were requesting:

  • That all householders, businesses and landowners in the Carrick-on-Suir area check their gardens, outhouses, sheds and buildings
  • That any associates or friends of Elisha Gault that have not yet spoken to gardaí make contact with Clonmel Garda Station to leave their details
  • That any private houses in the vicinity of Carrickbeg/Dillon Bridge check their CCTV and provide to gardaí at Clonmel/Carrick-on-Suir
  • Anyone with dash-cam footage from their vehicles who travelled through Carrick-on-Suir on the night of 17th/18th March to get in contact

Anyone with information can contact:

  • Clonmel Garda Station 052 617 7640
  • The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111
  • Or any garda station

Read: Householders urged to ‘check gardens and sheds’ as search for missing girl continues

More: Gardaí and family ‘very concerned’ over missing teen

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
89,542  298
2
Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving
77,421  84
3
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
59,936  127
Fora
1
Ryanair plans to buy a majority stake in a new Austrian airline founded by an F1 legend
253  0
2
'Historic gems' like Dublin's Custom House should just be used for tourism
8  0
The42
1
'Playing against Barca and Real - I thank my lucky stars': the Irishman who took La Liga by storm
44,174  25
2
'I fear he is going to be out for quite a long time': Worrying update on Grand Slam winner Earls' injury
39,675  28
3
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
35,188  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 random rules you'll definitely recognise from a childhood in the 1990s
8,402  1
2
Can you guess how these celebrities have ties to Ireland?
7,097  2
3
A lot of people reckon Paul Ryder was robbed of a place at the Ireland's Got Talent final
6,126  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner &quot;following up&quot; with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner "following up" with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
Explainer: What is Cambridge Analytica? The firm at the heart of Facebook's alleged data breach
GARDAí
Man due in court over theft of â¬12,000 from Dublin garda station
Man due in court over theft of €12,000 from Dublin garda station
Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
DUBLIN
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Fears The Liberties will become 'another Temple Bar' as latest student accommodation gets planning approval
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie