This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Elon Musk and Tesla fined €34.4 million, Musk to step down as chairman over fraud charges

The controversial founder of the electric car manufacturer will remain as chief executive however.

By AFP Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,945 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4261427

SpaceX Moon Elon Musk, pictured in California two weeks ago Source: Chris Carlson/PA Images

ELON MUSK HAS reached a deal over fraud charges that will see him step down as electric automaker Tesla’s chairman of the board and pay a $20 million (€17.2 million) fine but stay on as CEO, according to US securities regulators.

The agreement eases pressure on Tesla’s embattled CEO, who faced potentially being barred from serving as an officer or board member of a publicly traded company as a result of the charges, which stemmed from a tweet by Musk about taking the company private.

“The settlements, which are subject to court approval, will result in comprehensive corporate governance and other reforms at Tesla – including Musk’s removal as chairman of the Tesla board – and the payment by Musk and Tesla of financial penalties” of $20 million each, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.

The SEC had charged Musk with securities fraud, alleging that he misled investors when he tweeted on 7 August that he had “funding secured” to privatise the electric automaker at $420 a share.

That caused a brief spike in Tesla’s share price, leading so-called short-sellers, who have been betting on the stock crashing for years, to lose millions.

The SEC said Musk’s statements on Twitter were “false and misleading” and that he had never discussed the plans with company officials or potential funders.

Musk said he later decided against the plan.

“When companies and corporate insiders make statements, they must act responsibly,” SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said.

Under the agreement – which Clayton said was “in the best interests of our markets and our investors, including the shareholders of Tesla” – Musk will be ineligible to serve as chairman of the board for a period of three years and will be replaced by an “independent chairman”, according to the SEC.

‘Prevent further market disruption’

Two “independent directors” will also be appointed by Tesla, and the company will set up a new committee of independent directors and “put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk’s communications”, the SEC said.

The $40 million in financial penalties “will be distributed to harmed investors under a court-approved process”.

“The total package of remedies and relief announced today are specifically designed to address the misconduct at issue by strengthening Tesla’s corporate governance and oversight in order to protect investors,” said Stephanie Avakian, the SEC’s co-director of enforcement.

“The resolution is intended to prevent further market disruption and harm to Tesla’s shareholders,” SEC co-director of enforcement Steven Peikin said.

Tesla’s shares plummeted around 14% on Friday over concerns about the company’s future after the announcement of the fraud charges against Musk, which were a fresh blow to the mercurial Silicon Valley entrepreneur and his company.

Musk has baffled investors with emotional and seemingly erratic media appearances, including one where he appeared to smoke marijuana, and a public battle with a rescuer who helped save a group of boys trapped in a cave in Thailand, whom he termed a “paedo guy”.

Tesla is seeking to ramp up production of its Model 3, the mass-market vehicle seen as a key to the automaker’s future.

It had struggled to overcome production bottlenecks in recent months for the Model 3, but now faces other logistical issues, according to Musk.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland in a snapshot: When the mountain closed down
    53,405  3
    2
    		Complaints after Peter Casey tweets video of himself driving golf ball into water
    50,816  73
    3
    		Almost 400 killed in Indonesian earthquake as hospitals struggle to cope
    43,825  21
    Fora
    1
    		How Ireland can nurture a generation of blockchain professionals
    144  0
    2
    		Now out of stealth mode, DataEgg is bringing AR to the factory floor with VW and Huawei
    119  0
    3
    		Ireland's tourism trade group wants the State to beef up budgets with Wild Atlantic Way merch
    72  0
    The42
    1
    		Mourinho's men fall to West Ham as Man United equal worst ever Premier League start
    33,523  71
    2
    		Rampant Munster run riot to inflict nine-try hammering on sorry Ulster
    32,717  67
    3
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    29,455  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Marissa Carter... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,585  1
    2
    		We tried some of MooGoo's most popular products to see if they're any use
    4,792  0
    3
    		10 tweets which will infuriate you if you're done with passive-aggressive apologies
    3,987  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HIGH COURT
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State €410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses after walkers struck in separate serious road accidents in Mayo and Dublin
    Appeal for witnesses after walkers struck in separate serious road accidents in Mayo and Dublin
    Man charged over €1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Cork
    COURT
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â¬67k of Grenfell money
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing €67k of Grenfell money
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    'A sexually violent predator': Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison
    EARTHQUAKE
    Death toll in horrific Indonesia tsunami is now at least 832 and is expected to rise
    Death toll in horrific Indonesia tsunami is now at least 832 and is expected to rise
    Almost 400 killed in Indonesian earthquake as hospitals struggle to cope
    Tsunami hits Indonesia after powerful earthquake

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie