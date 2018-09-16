Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are investigating “online threats” made against a Dublin garda.
- Sinn Féin has nominated Liadh Ní Riada as the party’s presidential candidate.
- President Michael D Higgins, however, is on course for a landslide re-election, according to a new opinion poll.
- Bookies raiders armed with hammers left empty handed after a struggle with a staff member and a customer.
- Labour began its think-in in Louth today, with Brendan Howlin’s leadership under the microscope.
- Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will visit Ireland next week.
- After waiting almost a year, a brain injury patient has received HSE funding for a place in a new facility.
- Sanita Puspure took home gold for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships… after a very dominant display.
- Farmers are struggling to pay bills, and are calling on retailers to increase the price of milk.
- From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland’s illegal drugs come from?
INTERNATIONAL
#TEXAS: A US border agent has been charged with murdering four women over a two-week period.
#MASSACHUSETTS: A man died in a shark attack off Cape Cod.
#SUPERSTORM: Typhoon Mangkhut continued to cause havoc in Hong Kong, after leaving several dozen dead in the Philippines.
PARTING SHOT
Your Spotify habits can let the music streaming service know when you’re sad.
This piece on the Guardian argues that’s not a good thing.
