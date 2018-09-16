Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RTÉ has a new mixed-voice youth choir, and here's a few of them today ahead of their debut on Culture Night. Source: Andres Poveda

INTERNATIONAL

A Chinese Crested during the Darlington Dog Society Annual Show, at Ripon Racecourse in Yorkshire Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

#TEXAS: A US border agent has been charged with murdering four women over a two-week period.

#MASSACHUSETTS: A man died in a shark attack off Cape Cod.

#SUPERSTORM: Typhoon Mangkhut continued to cause havoc in Hong Kong, after leaving several dozen dead in the Philippines.

PARTING SHOT

Your Spotify habits can let the music streaming service know when you’re sad.

This piece on the Guardian argues that’s not a good thing.