This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 16 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Typhoon Mangkhut barrels on after causing havoc in Hong Kong and 30 deaths in the Philippines

Mainland China is next in the storm’s path.

By AFP Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 8:55 AM
50 minutes ago 4,479 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4238376
A man takes pictures of the storm in Hong Kong harbour.
Image: Vincent Yu/PA Images
A man takes pictures of the storm in Hong Kong harbour.
A man takes pictures of the storm in Hong Kong harbour.
Image: Vincent Yu/PA Images

TYPHOON MANGKHUT ROCKED Hong Kong en route to mainland China, lashing its coastline and sending skyscrapers swaying, after killing at least 30 people in the Philippines and ripping a swathe of destruction through its agricultural heartland.

The the world’s biggest storm this year left large expanses in the north of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon underwater as fierce winds tore trees from the ground and rains unleashed dozens of landslides.

In Hong Kong, weather authorities issued their maximum alert for the storm, which rocked the city with violent gusts that have reportedly reached 232 km/h per hour.

As the storm passed south of Hong Kong, trees were snapped in half and roads blocked, while some windows in tower blocks were smashed and some skyscrapers swayed, as they are designed to do in intense gales.

The Philippines was just beginning to count the cost of the typhoon, but police confirmed at least 30 were killed when it smashed into northern Luzon yesterday.

In the town of Baggao, the storm demolished houses, tore off roofs and downed power lines. Some roads were cut off by landslides and many remained submerged.

Farms across northern Luzon, which produces a large portion of the nation’s rice and corn, were sitting under muddy floodwaters, their crops ruined just a month before harvest.

“We’re already poor and then this happened to us. We have lost hope,” 40-year-old Mary Anne Baril, whose corn and rice crops were spoiled, told AFP.

“We have no other means to survive,” she said tearfully.

Nearly five million people, almost a quarter of whom live on just a few dollars per day, live in the storm’s path.

‘High threat’ to Hong Kong

An average of 20 typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year, killing hundreds of people.

The latest victims were mostly people who died in landslides, including a family of four. In addition to the 30 killed in the Philippines, a woman was swept out to sea in Taiwan.

The country’s deadliest storm on record is Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,350 people dead or missing across the central Philippines in November 2013.

In Hong Kong’s famous Victoria Harbour and fishing villages, water levels could surge by up to four metres, authorities said earlier. Hundreds of residents were evacuated to storm shelters as the observatory forecast severe flooding for low-lying areas.

Shop windows were taped up and the normally traffic-clogged streets were deserted.

The government warned people to stay indoors but some were strolling in parks or along the waterfront on Sunday morning.

“I went running this morning. I love fresh air and there’s no one on the streets, no cars. On normal days we can’t see this,” said Hao Chen, 28, who lives in the neighbourhood of Tin Hau, on Hong Kong Island.

Source: South China Morning Post/YouTube

Resident Antony Kwok in the fishing village of Tai O said flood defences and ladders had been set up to protect those who live in the area’s stilt houses as waters began to rise.

Almost all flights in and out of Hong Kong were cancelled.

Macau

In the neighbouring gambling enclave of Macau, all 42 casinos shut Saturday night and businesses were shuttered Sunday morning, some boarded up and protected by piles of sandbags.

Streets in parts of Macau were underwater as a storm surge sent water gushing from the harbour into the city.

The government and casinos are taking extra precautions after Macau was battered by Typhoon Hato last year, which left 12 dead. 

Preparations were in high gear on China’s southern coast, including in Yangjiang, which is not often hit by major typhoons and where the city’s 2.4 million people were bracing for a direct hit.

Further down the coast preparations were also underway in Zhanjiang, where some villagers feared for the worst.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I saw the typhoon on television and how intense it was,” said 55-year-old Chan Yau Lok.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Helene to bring 'short interval intense rain' as it hits Ireland
    61,317  20
    2
    		Company ordered to pay man €8,000 over his payslips never matching what he was actually paid
    53,708  30
    3
    		Former BBC host Mark Lamarr charged with assault and false imprisonment
    35,723  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why our decades-old industry is worried about blunt new Airbnb rules
    164  0
    2
    		Why big tech firms are up in arms about the EU's plans to overhaul copyright laws
    108  0
    3
    		'It costs small firms thousands': Businesses say councils should be fined for axing tenders
    64  0
    The42
    1
    		Wallaby fan confronts players after loss to Argentina
    58,666  26
    2
    		World champions! O'Donovan brothers win rowing gold for Ireland
    53,667  65
    3
    		As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    26,000  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A Tipperary 'farmer' went into Big Brother last night and his accent is already confusing viewers
    13,100  0
    2
    		Five words that are only ever ascribed to women
    5,143  6
    3
    		Aisling Bea's quest to find the male version of 'mistress' has thrown up some gems
    4,749  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Driver at scene of M50 collision had fake driving licence and tested positive for drugs
    Driver at scene of M50 collision had fake driving licence and tested positive for drugs
    Elderly woman dies after being hit by SUV on Galway motorway
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    DUBLIN
    'We could have easily given up' - Blues Sisters chasing another day in the sun
    'We could have easily given up' - Blues Sisters chasing another day in the sun
    Poll: Who will win today's TG4 All-Ireland senior football final - Dublin or Cork?
    'I just needed a break from everything - I needed to go and be different for a while'
    WEATHER
    Typhoon Mangkhut barrels on after causing havoc in Hong Kong and 30 deaths in the Philippines
    Typhoon Mangkhut barrels on after causing havoc in Hong Kong and 30 deaths in the Philippines
    Poll: How much do you worry about climate change?
    Wet weather expected as tail end of hurricane due to hit Ireland next week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie