Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND:
- The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that former garda press officer David Taylor disputes parts of an account given by Maurice McCabe over a meeting in 2016.
- HSE Executive Director General Tony O’Brien has announced that he is to step down from his position this summer.
- A substantial amount of jewellery was stolen from a shop in Co Westmeath during last week’s Storm Emma.
- Gardaí in Munster are questioning 11 men and women who were arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children.
- Wicklow County Council has said that “snow tourists” are “hampering the clear-up operation” after last week’s storm.
- Urgent blood donations are needed as the country only has a three-day supply left in the aftermath of Storm Emma, the IBTS has warned.
- Water pressure will be reduced again this evening in the greater Dublin area.
- A Kerry man who was caught in possession of thousands of child pornography images has been jailed for two years.
INTERNATIONAL:
#SPY: Britain has warned it would respond “robustly” if it emerged a government was behind the suspected poisoning of a Russian ex-spy found unconscious in England.
#ENGLAND: A woman was found dead at her home in London and her husband and two children were found dead in East Sussex today.
#KOREA: North and South Korea have agreed to hold a summit at their heavily armed border next month.
PARTING SHOT:
The man who stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar streamed his ill-advised decision on Facebook.
In a video which is no longer available on Facebook, Terry can be seen clutching the award at the Governor’s Ball and telling onlookers: “My team got this tonight.”
The BBC has posted the video on its website.
