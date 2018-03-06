Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND:

A damaged Dublin Bus following a collision with a mini bus on Townsend Street this morning. Source: Sam Boal via Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL:

People enjoy splash of colours during a Rang Panchami celebration in Bhopal, India Source: Mujeeb Faruqui/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

#SPY: Britain has warned it would respond “robustly” if it emerged a government was behind the suspected poisoning of a Russian ex-spy found unconscious in England.

#ENGLAND: A woman was found dead at her home in London and her husband and two children were found dead in East Sussex today.

#KOREA: North and South Korea have agreed to hold a summit at their heavily armed border next month.

PARTING SHOT:

The man who stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar streamed his ill-advised decision on Facebook.

In a video which is no longer available on Facebook, Terry can be seen clutching the award at the Governor’s Ball and telling onlookers: “My team got this tonight.”

The BBC has posted the video on its website.