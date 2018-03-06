  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North and South to hold inter-Korean summit - only the 3rd of its kind since 1950s conflict

South Korea also claims that Pyongyang said it would consider abandoning nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 12:36 PM
9 hours ago 7,793 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3887754
This picture - taken on 5 March 2018 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 6 March 2018 - shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (right) shaking hands with South Korean chief delegator Chung Eui-yong
Image: AFP/Getty Images
This picture - taken on 5 March 2018 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 6 March 2018 - shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (right) shaking hands with South Korean chief delegator Chung Eui-yong
This picture - taken on 5 March 2018 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 6 March 2018 - shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (right) shaking hands with South Korean chief delegator Chung Eui-yong
Image: AFP/Getty Images

NORTH AND SOUTH Korea have agreed to hold a summit at their heavily armed border next month.

South Korea also claims that Pyongyang said it would consider abandoning nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees.

If confirmed by Pyongyang, the offer would mark the first time under the current leadership the North had declared itself willing to discuss conditions under which it might consider giving up its nuclear arsenal – a move it has previously insisted was firmly off the negotiating table.

Following a meeting in Pyongyang with leader Kim Jong Un, Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the North had stated there was “no reason” to hold on to its nuclear weapons “if military threats towards the North are cleared and the security of its regime is guaranteed”.

Hotline

Chung said Kim and Moon would meet in late April at the fortified border village of Panmunjom for what would be only the third inter-Korean summit since the end of the 1950-53 Korean conflict.

He said the two sides would establish a leader-to-leader hotline, offering the highest-level contact between two nations that are technically still at war.

After months of soaring tensions that have seen Kim Jong Un trade insults and threats with US President Donald Trump, temperatures cooled dramatically as South Korea hosted the Winter Olympics.

Despite having few athletes competing at the Games, Pyongyang sent a large and colourful delegation, which included Kim’s sister, who met with Moon to offer a summit meeting.

That visit was returned this week when Moon sent the highest-level delegation in a decade north of the border.

The envoys returned today with news of apparent breakthroughs in the long-logjammed relationship.

“The South and the North agreed to hold the third summit at… Panmunjom in late April,” said Chung, referring to the truce village at the heavily-fortified border.

If realised, the summit will be the third meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas, which technically remain at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

Phone call, first

The previous two summits were held in 2000 and 2007, respectively, under South Korean presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun who both advocated dialogue with Pyongyang.

They both met with Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.

The two Koreas also agreed to open communication hotline between Moon and Kim to “defuse military tension and to have close coordination,” Chung said.

The leaders will have their first phone conversation before the planned summit, he added.

North Korea also pledged that it would freeze its nuclear and missile testing programme during the period of dialogue.

© AFP 2018

Read: World War II aircraft carrier found after 76 years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm devastated': DJ Gareth O'Callaghan reveals he has Parkinson's disease
68,535  33
2
No one seriously injured after bus crash in Dublin city centre
66,930  71
3
Woman found dead in London, husband and children found dead in Sussex
53,902  17
Fora
1
The global head of Michelin reveals how restaurants can win a coveted star
1,182  0
2
Lidl fell foul of advertising rules for failing to reveal Facebook competition winners
255  0
3
Phone network iD Mobile Ireland will shut up shop next month
229  0
The42
1
'The people's game' - A debate about rugby on last night's Against the Head has got people talking
42,652  163
2
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace
32,437  137
3
As it happened: PSG v Real Madrid, Liverpool v Porto, Champions League
31,967  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Macaulay Culkin spent eight hours shading Oscar attendees on Twitter... it's The Dredge
6,475  0
2
Alicia Vikander definitely didn't want to talk about Michael Fassbender today
4,667  0
3
So, hundreds of people are planning to meet at the Spire to say 'wow' like Owen Wilson
4,291  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 12-year-old hospitalised following Galway hit and run
Substantial amount of jewellery stolen from Westmeath store during Storm Emma
Suspected child exploitation: Questioning of men and women continues
DUBLIN
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Water pressure to be reduced in greater Dublin area again tonight from 8pm until 6am
Dublin-Kerry Croke Park date no longer a double-header because of colleges clash
Lidl reconsidering plan to build bigger shop on Tallaght site
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach wants DÃ¡il to sit on Friday to ensure May abortion referendum date isn't jeopardised
Taoiseach wants Dáil to sit on Friday to ensure May abortion referendum date isn't jeopardised
Leo admits 'mistakes were made' and 'controls were too loose' with his communications unit
Just under half of people trust the government
WATER
'Snow tourists' hampering clean-up operation
'Snow tourists' hampering clean-up operation
Why are people without water? Three burst pipes were wasting enough to serve 25,000 people
Water supply to be restricted across greater Dublin area from 7pm tonight - 7am tomorrow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie