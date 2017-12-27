Man (20s) killed after being struck by car in early hours of this morning

The road near where the crash happened at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal.

A MAN IN his 20s has died after being struck by a car in north Donegal in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

It happened at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy, in Donegal at about 4.15am, according to a Garda statement.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene,” gardaí said.

“The male driver and two female passengers in the car were uninjured.”

A section of the road has been closed for forensic tests.

Note: This story was updated at 9.55am. An initial garda statement had said the driver of the car was female.