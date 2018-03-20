  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
GSOC notified after teenager (17) dies and three others injured in collision in Limerick

The incident happened shortly after midnight at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 8:26 AM
49 minutes ago 5,906 Views 6 Comments
Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety, Limerick
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified after a 17-year-old male died and three others were injured in a single car collision in Limerick in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety when the black, 05-D registered Mazda 6 car they were travelling in struck a ditch.

The three injured males, one of which is seriously injured, are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

The incident has been referred to GSOC as a result of an earlier interaction between the crashed car and gardaí.

Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information are being asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340.

