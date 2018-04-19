Fianna Fáil set to oppose bill that would introduce factual sex education in schools regardless of ethos

Fianna Fáil claimed to support many of the ideas in the bill, but not the idea that they be put into law.

FIANNA FÁIL IS set to oppose a new bill today that would prevent schools from using their religious ethos to avoid giving factual sex education to students.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Mick Barry claimed Fianna Fáil would be seen as “dinosaurs” as his party’s bill was debated in the Dáil yesterday evening.

A vote on the bill is due this afternoon, with Fianna Fáil facing criticism for its stance after its education spokesperson, Thomas Byrne, said the party would vote against the bill on the basis that the party supports many of its ideas but does not want the new curriculum put into law.

Fianna Fáil will be on the side of the dinosaurs tonight if they call a vote in an attempt to shoot down the #SexEdBill — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) April 18, 2018 Source: Mick Barry TD /Twitter

The Provision of Objective Sex Education Bill guarantees the rights of students to receive factual and objective information on relationships and sexuality regardless of the school’s ethos, and contains provisions for education on consent, different types of sexuality and gender, the termination of pregnancy and different contraception methods.

Introducing the bill yesterday, Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said that “sex education in Ireland is in the dark ages”. He said that students were entitled to a fact-based education regardless of the school’s ethos.

The current model, he said, is failing young people and wider society.

Byrne told TDs that Fianna Fáil believed putting the curriculum into law “goes against all precendent”.

We think it is bad precedent to set.

The curriculum should be created by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, he said, “which is effectively teachers, educationalists and professionals who will seek expert views from outside groups.”.

The council is currently carrying out a review of sex education in schools. Both the Citizens’ Assembly and the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment have called for improvements in sexual health and relationship education in schools.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger is calling on those who support the bill to persuade their TDs to vote in favour of it.

Earlier this month, Education Minister Richard Bruton announced a major review of relationships and sexuality education (RSE) in schools.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) has expressed its support for the bill, stating that the group has had to play “catch-up” when information is not given to students before the enter college.