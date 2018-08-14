This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 5:01 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ITALY:  At least 30 people are dead after a section of motorway bridge collapsed in Italy.

2. #DEIRDRE JACOB: The 1998 disappearance of Kildare woman Deirdre Jacob has been upgraded to a murder, gardaí have said.

3. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: The body of a man in his late 20s was discovered in Dublin this morning.

4. #LONDON:  A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after a car crashed into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

5. #WHERE ARE YOU?: Google records people’s movements even when told not to, an Associated Press investigation has found.

