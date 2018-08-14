The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ITALY: At least 30 people are dead after a section of motorway bridge collapsed in Italy.

2. #DEIRDRE JACOB: The 1998 disappearance of Kildare woman Deirdre Jacob has been upgraded to a murder, gardaí have said.

3. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: The body of a man in his late 20s was discovered in Dublin this morning.

4. #LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after a car crashed into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

5. #WHERE ARE YOU?: Google records people’s movements even when told not to, an Associated Press investigation has found.