This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Google records people's movements even when told not to

The privacy issue affects some two billion Android users and hundreds of millions of iPhone users worldwide.

By Associated Press Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,217 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4180363
Image: Shutterstock/BigTunaOnline
Image: Shutterstock/BigTunaOnline

GOOGLE RECORDS PEOPLE’S movements even when explicitly told not to do so.

An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones allows the company to record your whereabouts as you go about your day, even if you’ve used privacy settings that are supposed to prevent it from doing so.

Google stores time-stamped location data when its Maps app is simply opened.

Automatic, daily weather updates pinpoint roughly where you are. And some searches that have nothing to do with location, like ‘chocolate chip cookies’, are pinned with precise coordinates down to the square foot to your Google account.

The privacy issue affects some two billion users of Android devices and hundreds of millions of worldwide iPhone users who rely on Google for maps or online searches.

Lawmakers 

Lawmakers are vowing to step up their oversight of the data collection practices of giant technology companies, on foot of the investigation.

US Senator Mark Warner of Virginia said in a statement that if a Google user disables the setting, called Location History, it is “perfectly reasonable for that person to expect that apps will not continue tracking their location”.

Warner said the fact it does not is a “frustratingly common” experience for technology users. He has called for policies that give users more control over their data and levy stiff penalties on firms that violate user trust and expectations.

Representative Frank Pallone of New Jersey said Congress needs to take action to protect consumers and is calling for public hearings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Westminster car crash: Man arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences
    83,073  86
    2
    		'Immense tragedy' - At least 30 dead after large section of motorway bridge collapses in Italy
    72,778  32
    3
    		Family which spent night in garda station offered 'evening only' accommodation
    50,643  17
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you check work emails while on holiday?
    355  0
    2
    		Dunnes Stores is turning a long-vacant, former Blackrock pub into a new store
    265  0
    3
    		A probe into FBD's boss has 'cast an unwelcome shadow' - despite coming up clear
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		'I left my friends’ Whatsapp group the week before the 2013 final thinking, 'I can’t have any distractions''
    47,724  11
    2
    		Former women's boxing champion claims she used PEDs for about 20 of her professional fights
    36,666  17
    3
    		'Critical safety systems' issue forces Spurs to push back opening of new stadium
    23,734  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Twitter is celebrating International Left-Handers Day by reminding the public of their struggles
    6,443  0
    2
    		People are sharing the random things their partner does for them, and it is too pure
    5,746  0
    3
    		Lena Dunham shared a list of baby names she created with her ex, Jack Antonoff
    4,536  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Chairs of the faithful: Commemorative Pope Francis seats go on sale ahead of Phoenix Park mass
    Chairs of the faithful: Commemorative Pope Francis seats go on sale ahead of Phoenix Park mass
    No jail for disgraced Australian archbishop found guilty of covering up child sex abuse
    Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
    HEALTH
    Changing the drug used during labour could halve the number of women needing an epidural
    Changing the drug used during labour could halve the number of women needing an epidural
    Injuries or near-injuries of patients at Irish hospitals jumped last year
    'Broken' wards of courts system 'depriving people of their liberty'
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
    Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie