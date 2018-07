The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANGER MANAGEMENT: MMA star Conor McGregor has avoided a jail term in New York – but will have to take anger management classes.

2. #JAILED: A man who caused serious harm to two former partners by infecting them with HIV has been jailed for ten years.

3. #TRIBUTES: Colleagues have paid tribute to Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp, the Irishman killed in wildfires in Greece.

4. #KETCH: Gardaí seized a number of child sex dolls in raids across the country.

5. #WIPEOUT: A massive €102 billion was wiped from Facebook’s market value today as shares tumbled.