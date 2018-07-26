The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANGER MANAGEMENT: MMA star Conor McGregor has avoided a jail term in New York â€“ but will have to take anger management classes.

2. #JAILED: A man whoÂ caused serious harm to two former partners by infecting them with HIV has been jailed for ten years.

3. #TRIBUTES: Colleagues have paid tribute to Brian Oâ€™Callaghan-Westropp, the Irishman killed in wildfires in Greece.

4. #KETCH:Â GardaÃ­ seized a number of child sex dolls in raids across the country.

5. #WIPEOUT:Â A massive â‚¬102 billion was wiped from Facebookâ€™s market value today as shares tumbled.