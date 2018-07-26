This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five oâ€™clockâ€¦

By Paul Hosford Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 4:55 PM
35 minutes ago 933 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Silo
Image: Shutterstock/Silo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANGER MANAGEMENT: MMA star Conor McGregor has avoided a jail term in New York â€“ but will have to take anger management classes.

2. #JAILED: A man whoÂ caused serious harm to two former partners by infecting them with HIV has been jailed for ten years.

3. #TRIBUTES: Colleagues have paid tribute to Brian Oâ€™Callaghan-Westropp, the Irishman killed in wildfires in Greece.

4. #KETCH:Â  GardaÃ­ seized a number of child sex dolls in raids across the country.

5. #WIPEOUT:Â  A massive â‚¬102 billion was wiped from Facebookâ€™s market value today as shares tumbled.

