The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BEASTLY: The country is to be hit with “continuous snow” as polar Siberia air clashes with the incoming Storm Emma over the coming days. People are being advised on how to keep pets safe, ensure they’ve essential medicines, and how to travel safely to work (if offices are still open in the next few days).

2. #BELFAST TRIAL: During interviews with police, Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding denied accusations he forced a woman to perform oral sex on him, a court heard today.

3. #FERMANAGH: A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a house fire in Fermanagh in which three people died.

4. #DO YOU EVEN GO HERE: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been criticised for saying the Irish border issue could be solved in the same way that people travel across different boroughs of London.

5. #GOING, GONE: The head of Enet, the last bidder involved in the competition to roll out the government’s National Broadband Plan, has suddenly resigned.

