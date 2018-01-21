Roads around the country closed due to flooding

Flooding in Templemore, Co Tipperary Source: Caoimhe Treacy

ROADS IN SEVERAL counties are impassable due to flooding.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and avoid certain areas.

AA Roadwatch has compiled a list of affected routes. The N77 Kilkenny/Portlaoise Road is closed between Henebryâ€™s Cross and Ballyragget due to flooding. Circular Road in Kilkenny city is also closed.

Flooding has been reported on several routes in the Ballybofey area of Co Donegal, including on the N15 Ballybofey/Lifford Road between Ballybofey and Castlefinn, on the N13 Ballybofey/Letterkenny Road at the Raphoe turnoff (known as the Kilross Junction) and on the Convoy/Raphoe Road (R236).

Spot flooding is an issue on the N4 Sligo/Dublin Road between Longford and Carrick-On-Shannon.Â The Sligo/Dromahair Road (R287) is closed at Lough Gill.

The Malahide/Clongriffin Road (R124) in Dublin remains closed due to flooding between Malahide and the Moyne Road junction.

The Limerick Road (R503) outside Newport in Tipperary will remain closed just outside the town until tomorrow morning. The Ballina/Birdhill Road (R494) is also closed.

Gif of flooding in Templemore, Co Tipperary, via Caoimhe Treacy