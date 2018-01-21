Heavy rain and freezing conditions continue to batter the country

A YELLOW SNOW and ice warning has been lifted for three counties, but the country continues to face a day of heavy rain.

While the rain will continue to hit most of the east of the country this morning, Met Éireann says it will gradually ease across some western counties.

By mid-afternoon, the rain is expected to clear along the Leinster coast and the weather will become much drier.

Temperatures will range between 8 to 13 degrees.

Heavy rain will continue for much of the country this morning with surface water affecting many roads. The rain will turn more to showers through the afternoon before finally clearing by evening. Highest temperatures today 8 to 13 degrees with blustery southerly winds. pic.twitter.com/QUwHqW9ObZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 21, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The wet weather is to ease off tomorrow, with the odd light shower in the North.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be cloudy and breezy with freshening southerly winds. The rain will be persistent at times across the north and west but Met Éireann says it will be generally patchy elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees are expected.

Tuesday will continue to be rather breezy across the country, however, sunny spells will begin to break through.

Low cloud and drizzle are due to feed into west coast in the evening, with temperatures ranging between 9 to 12 degrees.