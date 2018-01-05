Games of Thrones' final series will have six episodes and air next year

THE FINAL SERIES of Game of Thrones will feature veterans of the show behind the scenes when it airs in 2019.

HBO has said that David Benioff, DB Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will direct, and Benioff and Weiss will write episodes alongside Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

The eighth and last series will have six episodes.

Weiss and Benioff have been co-creators, executive producers and showrunners for every series of the hit show. The others have all had roles creating the mythical world of author George RR Martin.

When series seven ended late last year, an all-time high of 12.1 million viewers tuned in. An additional four million people watched the episode on streaming channels.