  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit

Many gardaí fear the border region is being neglected.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Apr 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,836 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3941689
A vandalised 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Middletown, Co. Armagh.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
A vandalised 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Middletown, Co. Armagh.
A vandalised 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in Middletown, Co. Armagh.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BORDER GARDAÍ ARE “completely unprepared” for Brexit and have not once been briefed on the potential policing implications that a hard or soft border would cause, a garda representative has claimed.

Rank-and-file members are more than conscious that the border issue has not been resolved and are calling on Garda HQ to start disseminating contingency plans to local stations.

The division of Cavan/Monaghan is one of the worst affected, according to Garda Representative Association (GRA) member James Morrisroe. A lack of new recruits coming through their doors means that not only do gardaí have to contend with the unknown of Brexit, they are also dealing with a general lack of resources.

Morrisroe drew attention to the need for new recruits to boost ranks in his local division.

Probationer gardaí are the new graduates out of Templemore who are sent to stations across the country to get experience. A lack of new recruits has been an ongoing issue for gardaí over the last few years. The recruitment freeze adopted during the recession is over but its impact is still being felt.

Probationer gardaí can only be assigned to stations where appropriate supervision is available leading to a catch 22 situation for Cavan/Monaghan as well as a host of other districts.

Something which was brought up at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) conference last week was the restrictions caused by a lack of sergeants based in stations.

There are just seven sergeants in Cavan’s Bailieboro district as opposed to 12 in 2010. The deficit is seriously impacting policing, according to Morrisroe.

“What you have at the moment is a lack of new recruits coming through. We can’t get the probationers coming because we don’t have the sergeants to supervise them so we’re stuck in limbo.

“Because you’ve no new members coming in -  morale is suffering. You look at Bailieboro especially. The morale there is very low in relation to previous inquiries.

“Local management is doing its best. But how can senior management in Garda Headquarters in Dublin not be conducting any succession planning (to maintain garda numbers)? They know we’ll need a certain amount of sergeants and gardaí in the near future yet nothing is happening. This also affects the allocation to specialists units which were decimated during the moratorium on recruitment.

But Morrisroe is not holding out too much hope. It is his opinion that the border region is somewhat neglected in relation to the allocation of resources.

“One only has to look at recent tensions north of the border to realise the importance of properly resourcing gardai in the border divisions and this is even without the added complicated issue of Brexit.”

Brexit pressure

It is his fear and the fear of his colleagues that when Brexit finally arrives, An Garda Síochána will be in no way prepared to deal with it. This is not the only major issue for gardaí.

Morrisroe said: “Brexit is a big example – in a year it’s here whether we like it or not. Even without Brexit we need more garda graduates. I know it’s said all the time but we’re at crisis point. What would it be like for argument’s sake if it’s a soft border with periodic checks? It’s not like they don’t know this was coming. Action is needed and quick. The bottom line is we are completely unprepared.

“I recall the foot and mouth and BSE crises of 1996 and 2001 where the border was sealed overnight. Hundreds of gardai were temporarily transferred from as far away as Cork for the duration of the operation. Is this the potential scenario that will unfold? One wonders if contingency plans are being drawn up at all.

Responding to the claims, a Garda spokesman said: “Local garda management closely monitors the allocation of all resources in the context of crime trends, policing needs and other operational strategies in place on a district, divisional and regional level, to ensure optimum use is made of garda resources, and the best possible farda service is provided to the public.

“Senior garda management is satisfied that an adequate policing service continues to be delivered and that current structures in place meet the requirement to deliver an effective and efficient policing service to the community. This situation is continually reviewed.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
51,111  3
2
'My first thought when I was raped was whether or not I was pregnant - that shouldn't be the case'
49,829  218
3
'A cesspool': Philippines to close its most popular tourist island for six months
32,972  31
Fora
1
A major Irish building firm claims Carillion's collapse has forced it into examinership
352  0
2
'It will surely raise concerns' – Commercial stamp duty takings are well below target this year
215  0
3
A Dublin startup wants to help taxi drivers and freelancers get steady pay cheques
179  0
The42
1
UFC fighter injured as Conor McGregor and entourage cause mayhem in Brooklyn
95,039  102
2
UFC president says McGregor's rampage was the 'most disgusting thing in UFC history'
69,023  93
3
Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one in Masters par-three competition
48,945  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
Emma Willis accidentally said 'face of the arse' during a very serious interview on This Morning
13,464  1
2
H&M has a dupe of Kate Middleton's wedding gown, and it's already sold out online
9,561  0
3
A guy on First Dates ended up sitting beside his ex-wife in the restaurant and it was very awkward
9,055  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebookâs progress in cleaning up its act'
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebook’s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
US
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Russia compares Salisbury poisoning allegations to Nazi propaganda
Americans urged to carry overdose antidote in effort to tackle drug deaths
The Youtube shooter's bizarre online videos form key part of investigation
COURTS
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
Collapse of Carillion pushes building contractor Sammon into examinership
GARDAí
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaÃ­ are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
'We’re coming to a loose end': Family appeals for help finding man missing since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie