Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder

Gardai at the scene outside a deserted building in Lucan, where Anastasia's body was discovered. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Anastasia Kriegel wish to interview two people who were believed to be some of the last people to see the teenager alive.

Officers discovered the body of Anastasia (14) in a disused house on the Clonee Road, between Lucan and Clonsilla in west Dublin, yesterday afternoon. Teenagers frequently use that location as a place to congregate.

The post-mortem results confirmed that she had died a violent death and tests are being carried out on bricks and sticks left near her body which may have been the murder weapons.

Gardaí are also investigating if there was a sexual element to the crime.

Anastasia was last seen around 5.30pm on Monday. Gardaí believe she had been in the company of people she knew at this time. Initial results from the post-mortem indicate that the teenager was murdered on Monday and that her body lay in the disused building for three days before being found.

Officers are now attempting to speak with two people believed to have been in her company prior to her disappearance.

Anastasia social media accounts as well as her phone data will be investigated in a bid to shed light on her disappearance.

TheJournal.ie understands that gardaí will wish to speak to students at her school in order to trace her final movements.

A statement to parents from the principal of Confey College, where Ana was a first year student, stated that children are to receive counselling following the tragedy.

The statement read: “We are all deeply saddened by the death of our first year student Anastasia Kriegel. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Anastasia’s family and her friends.

“At this difficult time the school’s pastoral care systems are in place to help your child cope with this tragedy. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) will be in the school and will be supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time.

“You are already supporting your child when listening and encouraging them to express their feelings. All children are different and will express their feelings in different ways. The attached information sheets may prove to be helpful to you. Please feel free to contact the school if you wish us to provide additional help/guidance in supporting your child.”

Gardaí want to hear from anyone who was on the Clonee Road or in St Catherine’s Park from 5pm on Monday. Superintendent John Gordon made a particular plea for anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact any garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.