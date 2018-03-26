  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gardai considering industrial action over government refusal to let them strike

Gardai are holding a three day conference in Tullow today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 26 Mar 2018, 7:05 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
MIDDLE-RANKING GARDAI said they have put the government on notice that they could take industrial action if the issue of garda industrial relations isn’t finally put to bed.

At the meeting of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) in Tullow, Carlow, the association’s president Antoinette Cunningham said that the government needs to make progress on the issue as a matter of urgency.

Currently, it is illegal for anyone to encourage a garda to withdraw their labour.

Under current industrial relations legislation, gardaí are excluded from protections for striking workers. The law is unclear as to whether or not it would be illegal for individual members of An Garda Síochána to go on strike as there are no specific prohibitions.

Cunningham said that she wants discussions with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan around the strike issue.

“We would look forward to having discussions with the Minister for Justice around the strike issue – as you know, there was a ruling four years ago that recommended that guards should have the right to strike. The government have so far refused that right and recommendation and we need to progress this issue urgently.

“We have put the Minister for Justice formally on notice of the growing discontent of our membership of AGSI around this issue. We have asked him to open discussions on this issue and we look forward to seeing his response on this.

I understand that this is not palatable to some people but we have to be truthful to what representative bodies actually do.

Cunningham said that she has an obligation to pursue what she described as “legitimate issues” which are important to the membership of the AGSI.

“We want to have discussions around emergency cover where it can be provided and we don’t think that is unreasonable.

It is totally and utterly denied to us and it is in contravention of the European Committee on social justice and we will have to take steps and continue with this campaign until we get a resolution.

“It is not our intention to be heavy-handed with the Minister for Justice today. It is our intention to enter into negotiated talks. We are resolution focused, we want to solve this issue, we don’t want to go down the road of being heavy-handed with him but we want to see where it takes us as we go along the journey.”

Response

Responding to the AGSI’s demands, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan would not give a straight yes or no answer on the strike issue.

He said: “I want to acknowledge progress has been made in matter of industrial relations and I want to continue to work with gardai and with the industrial relations machinery of the State.”

In his speech to the delegates of the AGSI, he added: “The government is continuing to focus on progressing access to the WRC and the Labour Court for the Garda associations. Enabling legislation is currently being brought forward through the Working Group chaired by John Murphy, and I am also aware that AGSI are working with the WRC to put a shape on new internal structures for dispute resolution.

“I welcome these moves as I believe they are vital steps in creating a new approach to managing industrial relations in An Garda Síochána.”

Industrial relations within An Garda Síochana hit the headlines in 2016 when there was a threat of strike action over pay.

Strike action was averted following talks at the Labour Court which resulted in a deal for increased pay, which will cost the Exchequer €50 million a year.

