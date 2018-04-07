Dublin Fire Brigade processed nearly 100 fewer emergency calls this Good Friday - despite pubs being open

#FactualFriday For the 1st Good Friday in recent history with pubs open we processed 100 less emergency 999/112 calls than the previous year with pubs closed pic.twitter.com/K0Gt1ydfZe — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 6, 2018 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE processed almost 100 fewer emergency calls on Good Friday this year compared to last year â€“ despite pubs being open this year.

A DFB spokesperson confirmed that the number of calls processed through its regional control centre last Friday was down significantly on previous years.

The regional control centre processes emergency DFB and ambulance calls for Dublin and 13 other counties.

ItÂ processes in excess of 150,000 999/112 emergency calls annually and isÂ responsible for mobilising emergency responses in areas of Leinster and Ulster.

This year over the 24 hours of Good Friday, the centre processed a total of 379 calls.

Of these, 35 resulted in Dublin Fire Brigade call outs while 289 related to ambulance call outs (figures are not available for call outs outside of Dublin).

This compares with 465 total calls processed on Good Friday last year â€“ almost 100 hundred fewer than this year.

Of these 92 resulted in call outs for Dublin Fire Brigade while 271 were ambulance call outs.

This means that there were fewer than half the number of Fire Brigade call outs this year compared to last year.

In 2016 a total of 436 calls were processed. Dublin Fire Brigade call outs made up 92 of these while ambulance call outs were 271.