Fire warning issued over head lice treatments

A WARNING HAS been issued that head lice treatments can be a fire risk.

The notice was released by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in order to raise awareness about the danger posed by some of the products available in Ireland.

Exposure to a naked flame, any heat source or smoking during use of some head lice treatment products can cause serious injury, the HPRA warn.

The caution comes following “serious incidents” relating to the use of certain head lice treatment products.

The HPRA advises that users:

Read the information provided with the product prior to use.

Ensure you are aware of all warnings on these products.

Keep away from naked flames, sources of heat and do not smoke when using these products.

Please pass this notice on to all those who need to be aware within your organisation and to any organisation/persons where these products are used.

Report any adverse events/incidents associated with these products to the relevant manufacturer and the HPRA.

“Parents, carers and all users are advised to carefully read the information provided with the product and the associated warnings prior to use, and to only use the product as recommended,” the authority said.