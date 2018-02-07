Fire extinguished in bus on University of Limerick campus

The Stables archway on the University of Limerick's campus.

LIMERICK FIRE SERVICES have extinguished a fire that broke out on a bus parked at the University of Limerick.

It’s understood that just after 5.30pm this evening, a fire broke out on a private bus parked outside ‘The Stables’, which has a designated area for buses.

Three units of the Limerick City Fire Station responded to reports of smoke coming from the bus’ engine.

When they arrived, there were no passengers on board; it’s understood that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, University of Limerick said that there had been ”a minor incident which involved a smoking bus engine on the UL campus”.

In a statement on Twitter released at 5.45pm, it said:

Limerick Fire Services [came] on campus to deal with a situation outside The Stables archway on the main university road.

“The situation is not serious, and is fully under control,” the university said.

Traffic is now being allowed to pass through the campus as per usual.

