Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar lands on Inis Meáin for a visit to Colaiste Naomh Eoin to mark its establishment as a single entity school. Source: PA Images

WORLD

#SALISBURY POISONING: UK police believe they have identified two Russian men responsible for using a nerve agent in Salisbury in March.

#LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors say they will not file sexual assault charges in cases against actors Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, and Anthony Anderson.

PARTING SHOT

A day after Amazon became a one trillion dollar company, we thought this tweet was a necessary bit of fun.