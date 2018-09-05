Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ryanair pilots in Ireland have voted in favour of a deal with the airline
- A tender worth almost €1bn for prefabricated factory-built homes as part of Dublin City Council’s efforts to clear its social housing waiting list has been issued
- A referendum on removing the ‘women in the home’ reference from the Irish Constitution is to be delayed
- A Fine Gael Minister has said the confidence-and-supply deal should be renewed, calling talk of an election “childish”
- Here are snippets from the new book about Leo Varadkar’s journey to becoming Taoiseach
- The summer of 2018 is one of the hottest and driest on record.
WORLD
#SALISBURY POISONING: UK police believe they have identified two Russian men responsible for using a nerve agent in Salisbury in March.
#LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors say they will not file sexual assault charges in cases against actors Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, and Anthony Anderson.
PARTING SHOT
A day after Amazon became a one trillion dollar company, we thought this tweet was a necessary bit of fun.
COMMENTS