Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A deal between Ryanair and its pilots, a delayed referendum, and one of the hottest summers on record. Here’s what made the news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach visits Aran Islands Taoiseach Leo Varadkar lands on Inis Meáin for a visit to Colaiste Naomh Eoin to mark its establishment as a single entity school. Source: PA Images

WORLD

Japan Asia Storm Source: Hiroko Harima

#SALISBURY POISONING: UK police believe they have identified two Russian men responsible for using a nerve agent in Salisbury in March.

#LOS ANGELES: Prosecutors say they will not file sexual assault charges in cases against actors Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, and Anthony Anderson.

PARTING SHOT

A day after Amazon became a one trillion dollar companywe thought this tweet was a necessary bit of fun.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
