This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Regina Doherty calls for negotiations on new deal with FF, says election talk 'childish'

Budget talks start today – but the minister says Fine Gael wants parallel talks on confidence and supply.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 9:56 AM
32 minutes ago 1,239 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4219545
Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.
Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.
Image: RollingNews.ie

SOCIAL PROTECTION MINISTER Regina Doherty has reiterated Fine Gael’s call on Fianna Fáil to begin talks on a new confidence and supply agreement – saying there’s no reason the discussions can’t take place at the same time as Budget negotiations. 

Talks between the two parties on next month’s Budget package commence today. 

Fianna Fáil said once again yesterday that the Budget needed to be sorted before any talks on a new deal to keep the Fine Gael-led minority government in power could be considered. 

The Taoiseach has made a number of calls recently for renewed talks to take place before the Budget – citing stability and Brexit as the primary reasons to bring them forward. 

Speaking to Morning Ireland today, Doherty said her party was not minded to accept Fianna Fáil’s latest response to the talks proposal and that negotiations on the two issues could happen in parallel. 

“We will have to try and persuade them,” she said. 

“I don’t see the harm in asking Fianna Fáil to sit down and review what has been a good contract for the last number of years with a view to continuing that contract in what has been an uncertain time for the island of Ireland.”

She said there was an “underlying tone” in Fianna Fáil’s responses on the issue – “that if they don’t get what they want in the Budget then they will cause an election”. 

Politicians, she said, needed to stop with the accusations of “you want an election and I don’t want one – like, that’s childish”. 

She insisted talks on a new deal needed to take place so that the government has stability and the parliament has longevity. 

Micheál Martin’s party, she said, deserved credit for its role in providing stability over the last three years. 

She said that Budget talks last year had been “very seamless” and that the Fianna Fáil team who helmed those discussions were “utter professionals”. 

Nobody wanted an election and Fine Gael would try again to kickstart confidence and supply talks, she added. 

Dear Micheál… 

It emerged yesterday morning that Leo Varadkar had sent a letter to Martin on Friday last seeking talks on a new deal, and setting out the government’s achievements since 2016. Fine Gael later published the letter in full

Fianna Fáil released its own letter yesterday afternoon, in which Martin rejected the Taoiseach’s claim that the government could not function without an extension of the confidence and supply agreement. 

Speaking yesterday Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley described the Taoiseach’s letter as a “distraction”, adding: 

Let’s get some fiscal security in place here, let’s agree the important issues and the funding of the State for the next 12 months and when that fiscal confidence is in place then let’s deal with the political issues about whether we’re going to have an election or when it’s going to take place or what the next set of priorities will be.

The deal between the Dáil’s two largest parties, signed after prolonged talks between the parties in the wake of the 2016 general election, essentially sets the parameters for Fianna Fáil to prop up the current minority government. 

It covered three Budgets before a mooted renegotiation – and the one set to be delivered by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in a month’s time represents the last in that series.

Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath was asked on Morning Ireland today whether his party was prepared for a general election.

“As a political party we’re always ready we never fear an election but we’re not looking for one and we don’t believe that one is necessary,” McGrath said.

You know I think that the Taoiseach’s move in writing to Micheál Martin already knowing what his position was both privately and publicly and then publishing the letter on the eve of negotiations on the third Budget just doesn’t strike me as a genuine attempt to get talks under way in relation to a review of the agreement. There’s something else to it – I’m not quite sure what it is. 
McGrath said there would be a review of the deal and that his party had committed to facilitating the enactment of the Budget “which essentially takes us to Christmas”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Judy Garland's stolen Wizard of Oz shoes found after 13 years
    24,272  12
    Fora
    1
    		After raising more than €2m, Dublin SMS tech firm Anam has plans to take on Asia
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    10,043  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		3 simple tips to keep your skin glowing during winter that you'd be an absolute fool to not try
    3,321  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    'It's one less thing to worry about': HSE grants free GP service to 14,000 carers
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Gardaí seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Fresh appeal for information over fatal hit and run that killed 76-year-old man in Limerick
    Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    DUBLIN
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie