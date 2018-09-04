'A distraction': Fianna Fáil TD hits out at Leo's letter seeking talks on new deal

FIANNA FÁIL’S TIMMY Dooley has labelled a letter from the Taoiseach to his party leader on the subject of confidence and supply talks as a “distraction” and said this year’s Budget needs to be sorted before any such discussions can take place.

It emerged this morning that Leo Varadkar wrote a letter to Micheál Martin last Friday seeking to begin talks to extend the deal between the Dáil’s two largest parties for another two years.

That deal, signed after prolonged talks between the parties in the wake of the 2016 general election, essentially set the parameters for Fianna Fáil to prop up a Fine Gael-led minority government.

The agreement covered three Budgets before a mooted renegotiation – and the Budget set to be delivered by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in a little over a month’s time represents the last in that series.

The Taoiseach has made a number of calls for renewed talks to take place before the Budget, citing stability and Brexit as the primary reasons to bring them forward.

Speaking in recent days Martin again stressed that the Budget would need to be agreed first. The two leaders are expected to meet tomorrow to begin that process.

In the letter, Varadkar said that he believes the current arrangement between both parties has “served the country well” but added that there is “more to do”.

He asks for Martin to agree to a General Election date in the summer of 2020, just less than a year shy of a full-term for the 32nd Dáil.

Speaking this morning, Clare TD Dooley said:

Let’s get some fiscal security in place here, let’s agree the important issues and the funding of the State for the next 12 months and when that fiscal confidence is in place then let’s deal with the political issues about whether we’re going to have an election or when it’s going to take place or what the next set of priorities will be.

Fianna Fail's Timmy Dooley says Varadkar letter to M Martin is a distraction... Budget needs to be sorted first he says. pic.twitter.com/AGKib2LVBr — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) September 4, 2018 Source: Daragh Brophy /Twitter

Dooley, who is also his party’s spokesperson on communications, was speaking at the launch of a Fianna Fáil motion to retain post office services in 159 communities affected by the announcement of widespread closures last week.

“Our motion is clear that the Government must initiate a Public Service Obligation (PSO) payment to ensure that these post offices remain open,” Dooley said.

“The contracts to run these post offices must also be advertised to allow other interested parties get involved in delivering these vital public services.

Post offices cannot be viewed as simple accounting units with a focus solely on profit and loss. They are an immeasurable part of community life across Ireland, but especially in rural Ireland, and the government must listen and must intervene.

An Post announced last week that the post offices will close following the retirement of local postmasters, as part of a deal agreed with the Irish Postmasters’ Union.

The company said that services in the closed post offices would be consolidated in the nearest available office that remains open.

The news was met with widespread criticism last week. Communications Minister Denis Naughten is due to appear before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions on the issue later this afternoon.

With reporting by Sinéad O’Carroll and Christina Finn