This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 2 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Are post offices even viable? An increase in financial services could have been the game changer

The Bobby Kerry report stated that the expansion of financial services in post offices was essential to their survival.

By Christina Finn Sunday 2 Sep 2018, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,939 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4209592
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

NEWS THAT AN POST is to close 159 rural post offices across 25 counties rocked rural Ireland this week. 

Critics have said it will damage rural Ireland, TDs have said it will create “Brexit-like conditions” in the countryside, and communities have vowed to fight against the closures. 

An Post has said the closures correlate with the retirement of the postmasters, with the company stating that services in the closed post offices will be consolidated in the nearest available office that remains open. 

The company said that all of the post office locations are in areas where there are fewer than 500 people living and that 100 of them are in remote areas with fewer than 50 occupied dwellings. 

But how did it come to this? 

There has been much talk about the viability of post offices around the country for the last three years. 

Communications Minister Denis Naughten has said he must balance the need for community access to services while also ensuring the entire network as a whole is sustainable. 

The minister said the closures this year are needed as it was the case of facing the closure of all post offices and the possible liquidation of An Post against the growth and expansion of the business.

CEO David McRedmond warned that “the whole system could collapse” if changes were not made and said that the company had to “be real” about its prospects.

It has been a major headache for government, with rural TDs even threatening to withdraw support for the government if it proceeded with closures.

However, the issue is in the programme for government, so the politicians could not run away from it. 

In a bid to find a solution, the government got businessman Bobby Kerr to carry out a report into the business viability of Ireland’s post office network some years ago. 

What has happened with the much-heralded report, which came up with solid recommendations and tasks to overhaul the system? Bits and bobs, but not in the time needed to prevent closures.

What happened with that report by Bobby Kerr to save the postal network?

In January 2016, the report commissioned by the government on how the post office network could be saved was published. The Bobby Kerr report, as it is known, outlined a series of measures that post offices could use to win new business and protect their incomes.

Among its 23 recommendations were measures such as extended opening hours, a basic payment account for social welfare recipients, introducing ATMs and offering a credit union structure to provide credit.

90380594_90380594 Businessman Bobby Kerr Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

What actions have been taken to date?

The Department of Communications told TheJournal.ie that two working groups were set up and a number of actions were taken to roll out new services in post offices. 

These include a pilot scheme called Digital Assist which is only now in the process of being rolled out between An Post and the Irish Postmasters Union.

A total of 10 post offices in the pilot will be kitted out to assist citizens with online government interactions, particularly those who are unable or unwilling to transact digitally.

While the department states that it is government policy to offer government services online, “there is always likely to be a segment of the population that is not comfortable or proficient accessing online tools or services. The Department has been actively engaging with An Post and other relevant stakeholders to assess how additional government business might be channelled through the post office network”.

A good move, but probably not an initiative that will save the postal network. 

File Photo AN POST HAS announced that 159 post offices across 25 counties are set to close. The company said all of the post offices in question are in locations where there are fewer than 500 people living and that 100 of them are in remote areas with f Source: Laura Hutton

The statement continued to state that “significant work has been ongoing to ensure the long-term sustainability of An Post and the post office network”.
Two years ago when the future for An Post and the post office network was extremely uncertain and bleak. Immediate action was needed to ensure the survival of the company and the post office network and ultimately to protect thousands of jobs across the country.
Since then we have worked tirelessly working on restructuring the company in order to save it. To support the transformation of the company, the Government invested €30 million to safeguard the five-day a week mails delivery and collection service and to enhance post office services.

However, some disagree that enough has been done

Irish Postmasters Union general secretary Ned O’Hara told TheJournal.ie previously that little progress had been made on implementing the recommendations.

Following the announcement of 80 post office closures earlier this year, Labour spokesperson on Communications Sean Sherlock criticised the lack of urgency in implementing the Kerr report recommendations.

Over a year on, where is the e-payment account, and which minister is taking responsibility for ensuring it is implemented? Over a year on, where is the drive to provide motor tax services in our post offices? Over a year on, where are the Post Office community hub pilots? 

Potential for new business needed 

As far back as 2015, the government said the interim Kerr report showed that the potential for new business in post offices.

The Communications Minister at the time, Alex White, said changing consumer preferences meant that many consumers don’t go to the post office anymore, adding that post offices must continue to diversify and modernise to provide the services that will attract customers.

80 Rural Post Offices Will Be Closed Down Source: RollingNews.ie

There are not too many that would argue with that point – times change, technology moves on.

Over the last few decades, however, there has been a shift away from the core service the post office had provided for people.

People can now pay bills online, send emails instead of letters and have their welfare payment paid directly into their bank account.

While not a death-knell for the post offices, there is a recognition among the people who run these businesses that they need to adapt, and offer different services, in order to secure their livelihoods and their future.

While four business areas were identified by the Kerr report that could bring in business for post offices, the increase in financial services was identified as key. 

The report said it is “essential that An Post develops an increased capability in financial services as the main banks are withdrawing from rural Ireland”.

So, what happened with the roll out of more financial services?

Since 2015, again, not enough to make a difference.  

An Post offers a Smart Account which it states is different to other current accounts, as it offers MoneyBack and Wallet options. These allow you to get money back on everyday transactions and to plan by putting money aside using the wallets. It also offers savings and investment plans. 

But it is the loan market that is missing that would bring in more business, argues Independent TD Michael Harty. 

He said it is the expansion of financial services that would save the skin of rural post offices – as it has done in places like New Zealand. 

Harty said the government is aware of this, but claims there is a conflict of interest due to the State being a major shareholder in three major Irish banks – AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB. 

The possibility of rolling out a ‘community banking system” in Irish post offices was investigated by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, but it was ruled out. 

What about putting banking services into post offices? 

Donohoe published a report on Local Public Banking in Ireland which looked at setting up a system of local public banking in Ireland.

The report concluded “that there is not a compelling case for the State to establish a new local public banking system” stating that the cost to the Exchequer for the proposed new model is estimated at a minimum of €170 million.

It added that such a model “would overlap with existing banks, credit unions and post offices”. 

LOCAL POST OFFICES POST BOX Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

In a statement at the time of the report’s publication, the government said it recognised “the positives in the concept of local public banking system, in terms of increasing access to finance for SMEs and supporting local communities.

Though the minister decided not to pursue a public banking system, he committed to commissioning further work in the area by means of an external, independent evaluation looking at how this concept could be promoted in Ireland. 

Responding to the report, Debbie Byrne, the Managing Director of An Post (Retail) said more than 1,000 post offices provide local banking services. 

She said An Post is expanding its range of financial services and early in 2019 will have “comprehensive and competitive personal loan and credit card offerings for consumers”.

The company is also currently exploring a go-to-market strategy for SME loans and has been in discussion with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland and other providers to explore how to satisfy the unmet demands of this sector. 

But perhaps 2019 is a case of too little, too late. 

Harty argues the government does not want a competitor to enter the market if it challenges the business of the main pillar banks.

“In my view, there is no political will to competition to the pillar banks. A community banking system would challenge that,” he said, adding that such a new model could roll out loans to local small and medium businesses, with lower loan rates,” said the Clare TD. 

There is room for a competitor, it would be great,” he said, adding that it would help drive down rates, which are high in Ireland compared to some other EU countries.

A statement from the Department of Communications states that there has been an improvement in financial offerings from An Post. 

There is a rapid expansion of banking services happening in our post offices. You can now get US, Canadian and Australian dollars and Sterling cash and currency cards in your local post office without having to order it in advance. 
Post offices will have credit card services and will be able to provide loans to small businesses, and personal loans along with their An Post Smart current account.

Are post offices viable? 

Since the news broke that 159 post offices are to close, ministers such as Richard Bruton and Paschal Donohoe have been out stating that it was a “voluntary decision” that was made by postmasters. 

But could closures have been avoided had the business been overhauled more quickly?

With the interim report in 2015 and final Kerr report in 2016 identifying that financial services as the holy grail to saving the postal network, the lack of progress in rolling out a comprehensive model over the last three years could have proved costly to rural Ireland. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Brother of Veronica Guerin: Gemma O'Doherty's comments on her murder were 'disgusting'
    52,805  136
    2
    		Bank of Ireland reverses decision to stop all-day cash services in over 100 branches
    36,404  49
    3
    		In pictures: Thousands enjoy first two days of Electric Picnic in Stradbally
    33,658  16
    Fora
    1
    		The dairy council can keep its ‘insulting’ ads - despite over a hundred complaints
    487  0
    2
    		A billion-dollar 'virtual hospital' group has pulled the plug on possible pilots in Cork and Dublin
    211  0
    3
    		‘Starting the rock concerts put Slane on the map, but now we’re going in a new direction’
    45  0
    The42
    1
    		'Put yourself in his shoes - if your daughter had been murdered and that's how someone in RTÉ behaved'
    73,670  61
    2
    		'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    39,415  13
    3
    		'I've got a great love for this place. I don't think I can do it justice, but I love it, absolutely f**king love it'
    36,236  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The bishop at Aretha Franklin's funeral has been accused of 'groping' Ariana Grande on stage
    44,562  5
    2
    		Roxanne Pallett released a statement about her sudden departure from Celebrity Big Brother
    28,396  8
    3
    		Mary Byrne revealed that Harry Styles is the only One Direction member who's still in contact with her
    17,004  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HSE
    HSE awards â¬800,000 contract to set up post-abortion phone helpline
    HSE awards €800,000 contract to set up post-abortion phone helpline
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    PSNI
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    Man who murdered fianceé handed life sentence after 'brutal attack'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie