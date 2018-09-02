Are post offices even viable? An increase in financial services could have been the game changer

NEWS THAT AN POST is to close 159 rural post offices across 25 counties rocked rural Ireland this week.

Critics have said it will damage rural Ireland, TDs have said it will create “Brexit-like conditions” in the countryside, and communities have vowed to fight against the closures.

An Post has said the closures correlate with the retirement of the postmasters, with the company stating that services in the closed post offices will be consolidated in the nearest available office that remains open.

The company said that all of the post office locations are in areas where there are fewer than 500 people living and that 100 of them are in remote areas with fewer than 50 occupied dwellings.

But how did it come to this?

There has been much talk about the viability of post offices around the country for the last three years.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten has said he must balance the need for community access to services while also ensuring the entire network as a whole is sustainable.

The minister said the closures this year are needed as it was the case of facing the closure of all post offices and the possible liquidation of An Post against the growth and expansion of the business.

CEO David McRedmond warned that “the whole system could collapse” if changes were not made and said that the company had to “be real” about its prospects.

It has been a major headache for government, with rural TDs even threatening to withdraw support for the government if it proceeded with closures.

However, the issue is in the programme for government, so the politicians could not run away from it.

In a bid to find a solution, the government got businessman Bobby Kerr to carry out a report into the business viability of Ireland’s post office network some years ago.

What has happened with the much-heralded report, which came up with solid recommendations and tasks to overhaul the system? Bits and bobs, but not in the time needed to prevent closures.

What happened with that report by Bobby Kerr to save the postal network?

In January 2016, the report commissioned by the government on how the post office network could be saved was published. The Bobby Kerr report, as it is known, outlined a series of measures that post offices could use to win new business and protect their incomes.

Among its 23 recommendations were measures such as extended opening hours, a basic payment account for social welfare recipients, introducing ATMs and offering a credit union structure to provide credit.

Businessman Bobby Kerr Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

What actions have been taken to date?

The Department of Communications told TheJournal.ie that two working groups were set up and a number of actions were taken to roll out new services in post offices.

These include a pilot scheme called Digital Assist which is only now in the process of being rolled out between An Post and the Irish Postmasters Union.

A total of 10 post offices in the pilot will be kitted out to assist citizens with online government interactions, particularly those who are unable or unwilling to transact digitally.

While the department states that it is government policy to offer government services online, “there is always likely to be a segment of the population that is not comfortable or proficient accessing online tools or services. The Department has been actively engaging with An Post and other relevant stakeholders to assess how additional government business might be channelled through the post office network”.

A good move, but probably not an initiative that will save the postal network.

Source: Laura Hutton

The statement continued to state that “significant work has been ongoing to ensure the long-term sustainability of An Post and the post office network”.

Two years ago when the future for An Post and the post office network was extremely uncertain and bleak. Immediate action was needed to ensure the survival of the company and the post office network and ultimately to protect thousands of jobs across the country.

Since then we have worked tirelessly working on restructuring the company in order to save it. To support the transformation of the company, the Government invested €30 million to safeguard the five-day a week mails delivery and collection service and to enhance post office services.

However, some disagree that enough has been done

Irish Postmasters Union general secretary Ned O’Hara told TheJournal.ie previously that little progress had been made on implementing the recommendations.

Following the announcement of 80 post office closures earlier this year, Labour spokesperson on Communications Sean Sherlock criticised the lack of urgency in implementing the Kerr report recommendations.

Over a year on, where is the e-payment account, and which minister is taking responsibility for ensuring it is implemented? Over a year on, where is the drive to provide motor tax services in our post offices? Over a year on, where are the Post Office community hub pilots?

Potential for new business needed

As far back as 2015, the government said the interim Kerr report showed that the potential for new business in post offices.