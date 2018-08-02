This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Don't rely on home HIV tests for diagnosis, warns watchdog

People are being warned that no HIV self-test can detect the virus immediately after infection and the tests are not 100% reliable.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 2:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,887 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4160577
HIV self-test, file photo.
Image: Shutterstock/pixinoo
HIV self-test, file photo.
HIV self-test, file photo.
Image: Shutterstock/pixinoo

THE HEALTH PRODUCTS Regulatory Authority (HPRA) is warning people not to rely on self-test HIV kits to check if they have the virus.

As recently as last week a new over the counter test went on sale in pharmacies around the country. Today the watchdog advised people that, while the kits have a role to play, no such test is 100% reliable.

It can take up to 90 days for a sufficient amount of HIV antibodies to develop in the body to be detectable by the tests and no HIV self-test can detect the virus immediately after infection.

“It is very important that those considering self-testing are aware of the limitations of these products and that they don’t rely solely on the results provided,” Dr Niall MacAleenan, head of the medical devices department at the HPRA, said.

Early, appropriate, treatment of HIV is critical; so if you get a positive result from a Self-Test for HIV, or if you get a negative result and you are still concerned about a potential exposure to HIV or other STIs you should urgently seek assistance from your GP or a Sexual Health Clinic.

Someone who is concerned that they may have been exposed to the virus in the previous 72 hours should attend their nearest STI/genitourinary medicine (GUM) clinic for advice on testing and treatment.

The information notice also notes that the tests are not suitable for people who are already diagnosed with HIV, or for people taking anti-viral drugs to prevent HIV, as they are not a reliable way to monitor the effects of treatment and they may produce an incorrect result.

The watchdog advised that people planning on using one of the tests should check the following:

  • Self-test products should always display a CE mark along with a four digit number. This indicates that the test meets the basic requirements for safety and effectiveness under EU law.
  • Check there is a European address on the packaging.
  • Only purchase products from a reliable source. In particular, always be careful when purchasing medical devices on the internet.
  • Read the instructions and follow them carefully.
  • Pay particular notice to the length of time from exposure to the HIV virus to when the virus may be detectable.
  • Check the packaging. Make sure that all seals are intact and do not use the test if it is out of date.
  • Prepare appropriately and make sure you have everything required to carry the test out including, for example, a timer.
  • Make sure you know how to interpret the test results having read the instructions in advance.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Parent 'shocked' by child's poor maths grade loses racial discrimination case
53,888  0
2
Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check
47,715  101
3
Temperatures in Spain and Portugal could top 48 degrees
40,807  70
Fora
1
'People like to be recognised': The Cork startup bridging the gap between managers and staff
294  0
2
A handful of Irish angel investors scored a big payday backing salon software firm Phorest
266  0
3
Guinness is planning a new gastropub in the lab behind Hop House 13
138  0
The42
1
Mulligan suggests Omagh pitch was narrowed for the Dubs to get Tyrone ready for Ballybofey
20,757  20
2
Cork City to take on Rosenborg after Celtic advance in the Champions League
19,117  19
3
Gunners prevail on penalties as Arsenal and Chelsea entertain 46,000 fans in Dublin
16,841  27
DailyEdge
1
Mila Kunis told Jimmy Fallon she 'almost died' on her honeymoon with Ashton Kutcher
5,339  0
2
Twitter is doing a great job at describing these classic movies in five words
4,242  2
3
10 Instagrams to follow if you need some style inspo for Electric Picnic
4,032  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
HSE
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
State accused of 'hiding behind' Cervical Check scandal victims as they battle labs in court
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HEALTH
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check
Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check
Gardaí find cannabis worth €135,000 after stopping man's car in Leitrim
Shots fired at Tallaght house in early hours attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie