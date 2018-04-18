  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Jacob's owner Michael Carey nominated to replace Conor Skehan as chair of the Housing Agency

Murphy has nominated Michael Carey, the former chair of Bord Bia who has extensive experience overseeing state bodies.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 2:45 PM
37 minutes ago 1,220 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3964440
Michael Carey pictured in 2015.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Michael Carey pictured in 2015.
Michael Carey pictured in 2015.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HOUSING MINISTER EOGHAN Murphy has nominated a new chair of the Housing Agency to replace outgoing chair Conor Skehan.

Murphy has nominated Michael Carey, the former chair of Bord Bia, who has experience overseeing state bodies.

Carey has served as the chair of the Grow Dublin Tourism Alliance since 2016. He has also sat on the board of a number of not-for-profit initiatives.

Carey is the former owner of the Jacob Fruitfield group, which produced and imported foods before it was sold and became part of the Valeo Group.

Carey is currently the Executive Chairman of The Company of Food, a specialist food investment company.

“Mr Carey is an excellent candidate for the position of Chair in that he possesses the requisite skill set and experience both in terms of corporate governance and business leadership to deliver in this critically important role,” said Murphy.

The Housing Agency has become an important arm of the Department in terms of implementing Rebuilding Ireland – building more houses – and so someone with the level of Board experience that Mr. Carey has is essential.

Murphy has now notified the chair of the Joint Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government of his intention to appoint Carey to the post.

Carey will likely now be invited to brief the Committee which will then submit its views on the proposed appointment to the Minister.

Murphy also took the opportunity in announcing his nomination to thank controversial outgoing chair Conor Skehan for the work he did while in the role.

Skehan courted controversy in early January, when he suggested in an interview with the Irish Times that some homeless families may be “gaming the system”.

He had previously said that homelessness was “normal”.

Skehan’s five-year stint as chair of the agency was due to end at the beginning of 2017, but he agreed to stay on until a suitable replacement was found.

He was also criticised after appearing before the Housing Committee in late January.

Murphy expressed his heartfelt thanks to Skehan today.

“I would also like to place on record, the Government’s and my own sincere thanks and appreciation to Dr. Conor Skehan for the manner in which he has professionally lead the Housing Agency through his term in office which has coincided with a very difficult period for the housing sector generally,” he said.

I am also grateful to him for agreeing to remain in the role until a successor is appointed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
You can now get the weather exactly where you are with Met Éireann's new website and app
72,042  45
2
'Exceptional talent': These are the best pieces of art by Ireland's young artists
60,177  24
3
Woman dies after being left hanging half outside plane after its engine blew
58,865  31
Fora
1
'I left school when I was 15 - I was more attracted to making money than doing exams'
1,158  0
2
Apple iPhone exports accounted for a quarter of Ireland's economic growth
366  0
3
Despite business complaints, a minimum wage increase two years ago didn't lead to job losses
238  0
The42
1
Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes
46,250  22
2
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
37,676  65
3
'Keep it constructive... you clown' - Bolger hits back at RTÉ criticism
29,996  14
DailyEdge
1
Germaine Greer criticized Meghan Markle and Twitter came down on her like a tonne of bricks
14,582  8
2
People are furious that the 'Cash Me Outside' girl is nominated for the same award as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
14,368  2
3
People have twigged something after seeing A Quiet Place, and now they're asking questions
9,831  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Facebook rolls out major privacy changes for ads, personal info and facial recognition
Facebook rolls out major privacy changes for ads, personal info and facial recognition
Facebook rolling out tool in Ireland to help combat fake abortion referendum advertisements
Facebook to admit 'they could have done better' responding to data concerns in Ireland
US
CIA chief secretly met Kim Jong-un
CIA chief secretly met Kim Jong-un
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'
Pro14 expansion to US put on long finger as South Africa link strengthened
GARDAí
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
RUSSIA
UK regulator launches seven investigations into Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
UK regulator launches seven investigations into Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
Fifa open disciplinary proceedings against Russia over alleged monkey chants

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie