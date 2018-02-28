HSE staff will have to work back emergency leave taken during Storm Emma

HSE STAFF WILL have to use emergency leave if they can’t make it to work during the current bad weather – and make up any hours they take off.

Earlier today it emerged that a memo had been sent to HSE staff saying that they would have to use annual leave if they couldn’t make it into work as Storm Emma and the Beast from the East strike the country.

People in Munster and Leinster have been warned to stay indoors between 4pm tomorrow and 12 noon on Friday – but hospital staff will of course be among the workers whose job is to provide essential services to the public during the bad weather.

The HSE has been keeping people updated on its plans for staff and medical services over the next few days.

Some staff have been tweeting about their dedication to their patients during the bad weather:

This evening the HSE said:

Where staff cannot travel to work while the Met Éireann red alert warning is in place they will be granted emergency leave with pay and by agreement with line manager can make up the time before Dec ‘18.

This means that the staff can take emergency leave with pay but the time must be made up by the end of the year.

In a statement the HSE said it “acknowledged the commitment and resilience of all our staff in maintaining our health and social care services in those areas affected by the severe weather”.

The HSE said it is “continuing to do everything possible to maintain all essential services, particularly services to vulnerable people at home in the community”.

Its National Crisis Management Team was activated on Monday to ensure the organisation was as prepared as possible for the extreme weather event.

The HSE National Crisis Management Team supports the local Area Crisis Management teams around the country who are working diligently to keep services operating and dealing with the various challenges around the severe weather.

This morning the HSE said that a decision was made that only essential public services would operate tomorrow and Friday in the areas where a red warning exists (Munster and Leinster).

In light of this, our Hospital Groups and Community Health Organisations will prioritise critical services and other services will not operate over those two days.

For our hospitals this will mean cancellation of non-urgent outpatients and most elective work. Other non-essential services in Munster and Leinster will not operate over Thursday and Friday and the National Directors in those divisions will advise their staff on which services are essential over this period.

It said that in Connacht and Ulster where an orange warning exists it anticipates some difficulties for both staff and patients in getting to work and appointments.

“Our local service managers in those areas will make decisions based on the prevailing weather.”

The HSE said it is endeavouring “to ensure that where appointments, clinics and certain services are cancelled and postponed that our staff contact those affected directly”.

“However, if anyone is due to attend at an appointment in the affected areas over the next two days they should ring in advance and check that it is still going ahead.”

We would also stress that our Hospital Groups and Community Health Organisations are continuing to communicate directly at a local level both through local media outlets and through the above digital and social media channels.

It is appealing to people to check that they are stocked up with any medicines and health care supplies they may need. Where it is safe to do so, it is asking people to consider checking in on elderly or vulnerable members of the community, and to make sure they have supplies of food, fuel, water and medicines.

It is also advising the public to visit its website or Twitter for the latest HSE updates.