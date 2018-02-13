Two Irish men are wanted in the UK in connection with the murder of an 87-year-old man

POLICE IN THE UK are searching for two Irish men wanted in connection with the violent robbery of a pensioner who died less than a month following the ordeal.

Police in Staffordshire released the names and photographs of Tom Ward and Jimmy Connors. The two men are wanted in connection with the murder of 87-year-old Arthur Gumbley last year.

Gumbley was violently attacked at his home in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on the evening of 21 November 2017, before he had valuable jewellery stolen. He passed away on 12 December.

Following an extensive investigation, police are keen to talk to Jimmy Michael Connors, 28, and Tom Joseph Ward, 17, about their whereabouts on the day of the incident.

Connors is described as 5ft 5ins, average build with an Irish accent.

Ward, who resides in Stoke-on-Trent occasionally, is described as 5ft 8ins, average build with an Irish accent.

Detective Inspector Dan Ison, the senior investigating officer, said: “Both men have links throughout the country and are known to frequent the London, Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Yorkshire areas. It is imperative they are caught as soon as possible and help from the public is needed to track them down.”

“Both men are considered violent, so please do not approach them.”