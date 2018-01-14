  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s a handful of big news stories worth reading this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 8:59 AM
5 hours ago 7,780 Views 1 Comment
Image: Kusska via Shutterstock
Image: Kusska via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #FSAI: Donegal is the county with the highest rate of restaurant and takeaway closures last year. Here’s how other counties fared.

2. #WITNESS APPEAL: A man in his late 80s has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on a road in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

3. #ABORTION: Cabinet members are to get a free vote on the Eighth Amendment referendum bill, according to The Sunday Times.

4. #ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD: Mark Wahlberg is to donate his €1.5 million reshoot fee to the Time’s Up campaign after it was revealed he was paid 1,500 times the salary of his co-star Michelle Williams.

5. #MILLY TUOMEY: The family of an 11-year-old girl who died by suicide is taking legal action against the HSE to “expose the flaws” in the healthcare system, the Sunday Independent reports.

6. #RECALL: The French dairy group Lactalis is recalling 12 million boxes of powdered baby milk in 83 countries over a salmonella outbreak, the Guardian is reporting.

7. #CUTS: The Armed Support Unit and Special Detective Unit which were responsible for high-profile arrests in the Hutch/Kinahan feud have had their overtime cut.

8. #DEVELOPMENT: A local accountancy firm and An Taisce have lodged objections to plans to build a major new four-star hotel in Cork city.

9. #FLOODGATES: Over 228 clamping appeals were made in the first two months of a new law allowing for an independent complaints procedure.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

