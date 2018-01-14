  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 14 January, 2018
After huge gender pay gap revealed, Mark Wahlberg donates €1.5m reshoot salary to Time's Up

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Williams was paid less than 1% of what Wahlberg was to reshoot scenes in ‘All the Money in the World’.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 8:25 AM
5 hours ago 22,019 Views 82 Comments
Michelle Williams and Mark Walhberg in 'All the Money in the World'.
Image: TriStar Productions
Michelle Williams and Mark Walhberg in 'All the Money in the World'.
Michelle Williams and Mark Walhberg in 'All the Money in the World'.
Image: TriStar Productions

A-LIST ACTOR MARK Wahlberg has said that he will donate his €1.5 million reshoot fee for the film ‘All the Money in the World’ after it was revealed his female co-star was paid less than 1% for her reshoot time.

Senior actors in Hollywood have been voicing their outrage over reports that Mark Wahlberg was paid 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams to reshoot scenes for the kidnap drama that was to star Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

Director Ridley Scott partially re-shot the movie after Kevin Spacey was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations, with both Wahlberg and Williams called back to act opposite Spacey’s replacement, Christopher Plummer.

But Williams, according to USA Today, earned a daily allowance of $80 for her work – amounting to under $1,000 in total and less than 0.07% of the $1.5 million that Wahlberg earned.

“Please go see Michelle’s performance in ‘All the Money in the World’. She’s a brilliant Oscar-nominated Golden Globe-winning actress,” Jessica Chastain said on Twitter.

She has been in the industry for 20 years. She deserves more than one percent of her male co-star’s salary.

Actress and activist Amber Tamblyn described the reported pay gap as “totally unacceptable” while veteran producer Judd Apatow said it was “so messed up that it is almost hard to believe”.

Golden Globe-winning actress Mia Farrow said the disparity was “outrageously unfair,” adding that she was “never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead received”.

Yesterday, Mark Wahlberg posted to Twitter to say that he “100% supports the fight for fair pay” and would donate his fee to Time’s Up in Michelle Williams’ name.

Williams previously told USA Today she appreciated efforts to reshoot the film, which recounts the kidnapping of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty’s grandson, adding that “they could have my salary”.

Scott said the actors, including Williams and Wahlberg, turned up “for nothing” for the 10-day November re-shoot but USA Today reported that Wahlberg’s agency later renegotiated his “hefty fee.”

In response to Wahlberg’s announcement, Williams said that “today isn’t about me”, and said it was a day that she wouldn’t be able to forget.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes – where All the Money in the World came home empty-handed despite three nominations – male and female actors wore black to highlight sexual misconduct and also to promote gender parity.

The protest was organized in part by the newly-launched Time’s Up campaign led by female stars including Williams to address gender discrimination in Hollywood and other industries.

As her date, Williams brought civil rights activist Tarana Burke, the creator in 2006 of the ‘Me Too’ movement to raise awareness of the ubiquity of sexual abuse. The phrase was co-opted by actress Alyssa Milano last year for the #MeToo social media campaign against sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Representatives for Wahlberg and Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© AFP 2018, with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

Read: Liam Neeson says there’s a ‘witch hunt’ in Hollywood over harassment allegations

Read: Host Deirdre O’Kane ‘up for’ actresses wearing black against sexism at this year’s IFTAs

COMMENTS (82)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

