Quiz: How much do you know about Macklemore?

MACKLEMORE WAS IN the spotlight this past week when he was axed from Ed Sheeran’s tour for showing solidarity with Palestinians.

It triggered a domino effect among all of Sheeran’s support acts – many of whom were Irish – and now the pop star has none left.

Macklemore, who had a string of hits in the 2010s, even donated his $1 million (€867,000) earnings from the tour to Palestinian organisations.

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The rapper has garnered praise for taking a strong stance and drawing attention to the Israeli state’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Test your knowledge of the principled star.