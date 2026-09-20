Quiz: How much do you know about Macklemore?

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MACKLEMORE WAS IN the spotlight this past week when he was axed from Ed Sheeran’s tour for showing solidarity with Palestinians.
It triggered a domino effect among all of Sheeran’s support acts – many of whom were Irish – and now the pop star has none left.
Macklemore, who had a string of hits in the 2010s, even donated his $1 million (€867,000) earnings from the tour to Palestinian organisations.
The rapper has garnered praise for taking a strong stance and drawing attention to the Israeli state’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.
Test your knowledge of the principled star.
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