Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about Macklemore?

The rapper has gained new supporters after he gave up a spot on Ed Sheeran’s tour over his views on Palestine.
10.01pm, 20 Sep 2026
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MACKLEMORE WAS IN the spotlight this past week when he was axed from Ed Sheeran’s tour for showing solidarity with Palestinians.

It triggered a domino effect among all of Sheeran’s support acts – many of whom were Irish – and now the pop star has none left.

Macklemore, who had a string of hits in the 2010s, even donated his $1 million (€867,000) earnings from the tour to Palestinian organisations.

The rapper has garnered praise for taking a strong stance and drawing attention to the Israeli state’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Test your knowledge of the principled star.

Which of Macklemore's songs has Ed Sheeran featured on?
Alamy
Gold
Good Old Days

Growing Up
Glorious
In the song Thrift Shop, how many dollars does Macklemore have in his pocket?
$5
$20

$50
$75
Released in 2012, the song Same Love prominantly features which singer?
Alamy
Sia
Adele

Emily Sandé
Mary Lambert
What is Macklemore's real first name?
Alamy
Theodore
Alexander

Benjamin
Samuel
What is the name of Macklemore's album released in 2017?
Alamy
Pisces
Gemini

Aries
Sagittarius
Which of these is NOT the name of a Macklemore song?
Alamy
Church
Corner Store

Castle
Post Office
Finish the lyric from Downtown. "There's layers to this shit, player..."
Alamy
Tiramisu, tiramisu
Onion, onion

Pastry, pastry
Lasagne, lasagne
Where was Macklemore born?
Alamy
Dublin
Manchester

Seattle
Glasgow
Which honorific did Macklemore drop from his stage name?
Alamy
Professor
Mister

Father
Doctor
Which venue was Macklemore playing when he anounced to the audience that his second child had been born?
Alamy
Croke Park
3Olympia

3Arena
Whelan's
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Headliner
You're an expert on Macklemore!
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You scored out of !
Support Act
You know a fair bit about Macklemore!
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You scored out of !
In the nosebleeds
You know very little about Macklemore!
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