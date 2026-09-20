Motorcyclist in his 50s killed after collision with van in Co Wexford

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 50s has died after he was involved in a collision with a van in Co Wexford.

The fatal collision happened today shortly before 3.15pm on the R736 near Wellington Bridge, Co Wexford.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van did not require immediate hospital treatment.

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The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

The Coroner has also been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross garda station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.