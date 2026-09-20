Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tomás Ó Brógáin from Oireas Historical Services, as Don Juan del Águila, reading a proclamation aboard recreated Spanish galleon, Neu Santa Maria, in Kinsale to commemorate Battle of Kinsale 425 years ago. John Allen John Allen

INTERNATIONAL

Flames and smoke are seen rising from an oil refinery in Moscow UGC via AP UGC via AP

#MOSCOW: Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, including hundreds launched towards Moscow, officials said, as the Kremlin was wrapping up the third and last day of its parliamentary elections.

#GERMANY: The far right and far left had more success in German state elections on Sunday, dealing yet another blow to embattled Chancellor Friedrich Merz – who has vowed to stay the course.

#MIDDLE EAST: The US warned that hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthis could “escalate rapidly” after a missile attack targeted Riyadh for the first time since the Yemen conflict resumed.

#PHILADELPHIA: Ed Sheeran admitted he made “mistakes” and condemned the “catastrophic” situation in Gaza as he returned to the stage Saturday for the first time since rapper Macklemore was cancelled as a support act for making pro-Palestine comments on stage.

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#ARC DE TRUMP: A massive arch that Donald Trump wants to build on a historic location in Washington will double as a base for drones and snipers, the US president announced.

#DIANA: Princess Diana’s brother felt it was his “duty… as an eyewitness to history” to write a new memoir chronicling the life of his sister, which has included a series of damning claims about Britain’s King Charles.

PARTING SHOT

Ian looks on as Janet reacts to being informed that someone was murdered in plain sight RTÉ RTÉ

“I was screaming at my telly”: It turns out that Janet’s reaction to how the last episode of The Traitors Ireland went was the same as ours.

The hit show returns to our screens tonight as the game enters its final week.

You can read about Janet and DJ’s reflection on their time on the show here.

Janet said that while she’s 100% faithful, it’s “hard to see how the faithful can come out of this”.

“I’m hoping for a faithful win, and I’m hoping that the info that I’ve left marinates in the faithful soup, and they figure it out.”

The Traitors Ireland continues tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player and we’ll see if anything has indeed “marinated” in the “faithful soup”.