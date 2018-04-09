Most Irish people don't want to see Jackson and Olding back in international panel

MOST IRISH PEOPLE would not support Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding being welcomed back to the Ireland rugby panel.

Last month, a jury found both men – and two others – not guilty on all charges against them in a much-publicised rape trial.

Since then, there has been much discussion of the tenor of private conversations between the men.

Both have been relieved of their duties with Ulster Rugby and the IRFU while an investigation is undertaken.

The two rugby players have not played since last year. Their teammate Craig Gilroy has also been made unavailable for selection.

During the trial over the alleged rape of a then 19-year-old student, the court heard that a person referred to as ‘CG’ sent a message to Olding after his friend had been on a night out.

Stuart Olding. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The message from CG stated, “Any sluts get fucked?”

Tonight, a Claire Byrne Poll, conducted by Amarach Research, asked 1,000 Irish people if they would like to see the two play for Ireland again.

It found that 55% said no, 26% said yes and 19% said they didn’t know.

Both Jackson and Olding have apologised to the complainant.