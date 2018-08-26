This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Multiple dead after gunman opens fire at video game tournament in US shopping centre

The incident happened in Jacksonville, Florida earlier today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 8:13 PM
1 hour ago 13,411 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4203156
Police barricade a street near the Jacksonville Landing in the US following a mass shooting in the area
Image: AP
Police barricade a street near the Jacksonville Landing in the US following a mass shooting in the area
Police barricade a street near the Jacksonville Landing in the US following a mass shooting in the area
Image: AP

A NUMBER OF people have been killed and others have been injured in a mass shooting in the US.

The sheriff’s office in Jacksonville, Florida is reporting “multiple fatalities” following the shooting at a riverfront shopping centre in the city.

It is reported that a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament at the shopping centre, and that the male suspect was a top player of NFL Madden, an American football video game.

Florida authorities say multiple people are dead and that many have been transported to hospitals.

The Jacksonville sheriff’s office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing.

The department says to “stay far away from the area.

The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY”.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any other information, but also warned media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any other information, but also warned news media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

With additional reporting from Associated Press. More to follow.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    248,679  330
    2
    		As it happened: Pope Francis' official visit to Ireland comes to an end
    124,153  126
    3
    		As it happened: Day 1 of pope's visit comes to an end with Croke Park concert
    120,868  142
    Fora
    1
    		'Precarious work becoming the norm': How a ban on zero-hours contracts may backfire
    696  0
    2
    		Upstart brands are giving Kraft Heinz a run for its money - so it's backing them
    194  0
    3
    		Want to plug the skills and gender gaps? Then double childcare subsidies
    56  0
    The42
    1
    		'I still have really, really bad days now. There are days when I cry. And I'm not ashamed of it'
    50,578  9
    2
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, All-Ireland U21 hurling final
    42,485  23
    3
    		Breaffy duo to join Rochford's Mayo management team for 2019
    22,429  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		President Trump coloured an American flag incorrectly, and Twitter is in meltdown
    21,576  4
    2
    		8 of the fluffiest coats to get you through autumn/winter snugly
    8,504  2
    3
    		One girl got a selfie with Pope Francis, and it's the highlight of the Papal Visit TBH
    8,055  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Coveney says pope has recognised 'magnitude' of abuse but action is now needed
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    GARDAí
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marches in silence to remember abuse survivors as the Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marches in silence to remember abuse survivors as the Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    IRELAND
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    'You want to put your hand up for a World Cup place' - Byrne's ambition

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie