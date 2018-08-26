Multiple dead after gunman opens fire at video game tournament in US shopping centre

Police barricade a street near the Jacksonville Landing in the US following a mass shooting in the area

A NUMBER OF people have been killed and others have been injured in a mass shooting in the US.

The sheriff’s office in Jacksonville, Florida is reporting “multiple fatalities” following the shooting at a riverfront shopping centre in the city.

It is reported that a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament at the shopping centre, and that the male suspect was a top player of NFL Madden, an American football video game.

Florida authorities say multiple people are dead and that many have been transported to hospitals.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted.

The Jacksonville sheriff’s office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing.

The department says to “stay far away from the area.

The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY”.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any other information, but also warned media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.

With additional reporting from Associated Press. More to follow.