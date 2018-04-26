  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fewer people are tuning into Joe Duffy - but Morning Ireland has added listeners

It’s JNLR day.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 5,844 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3979802
Joe Duffy
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Joe Duffy
Joe Duffy
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

RTÉ RADIO ONE’S flagship news programme Morning Ireland has added listeners in the latest radio listenership figures.

Morning Ireland, which had seen a fall of 25,000 listeners year-on-year in the last JNLR figures, is up 8,000 to 431,000 in the latest figures, released today.

However, the figures show a slip of 3,000 listeners for the country’s second-most popular show – Joe Duffy’s Liveline and of 1,000 for Drivetime.

The RTÉ News at One programme has risen 5,000 listeners to 332,000, making it the third-most listened to show in the country.

Over on 2FM, the station has gained 41,000 listeners since this time last year, with The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene up 9,000 listeners to 148,000 and Breakfast Republic up 18,000 to 185,000.

Tracy Clifford and Eoghan McDermott have both risen 23,000 and 10,000 listeners, respectively, while The Louise McSharry Show is up 3,000.

Dan Healy, head of radio strategy and RTÉ 2FM said:

“2FM continues to grow year on year, particularly within 15 to 34 year olds, gaining 41,000 listeners. Our share of this age group has grown from 11.2% to 13.6%. This latest survey shows that we are consolidating that position and that our key weekday programmes are the most listened to for this hard fought and hard to win age group.”

Over on Today FM, the station says it too is celebrating an increase in listeners, up 10,000 daily.

The Last Word with Matt Cooper now reaches an audience of 138,000 (+4,000 on the last quarter of 2017 and +8,000 on last year). Ian Dempsey’s show is up 3,000 listeners on last quarter, while Dermot and Dave’s mid-morning slot is up 1,000 to 162,000. Newest presenter Muireann O’Connell is up 3,000 to 101,000, with Fergal D’Arcy up 2,000 to 104,000.

On Newstalk, The Pat Kenny Show is up 5,000 to 148,000 while Newstalk Breakfast is up 7,000 to 126,000. Ivan Yates’ show The Hard Shoulder is up 6,000 to 145,000, while Off The Ball is down 1,000 to 54,000 on the end of 2017, but the sports show is up 4,000 year-on-year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
117,331  158
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
68,249  56
3
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
52,817  17
Fora
1
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
888  0
2
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
296  0
3
Why this founder set up his fintech startup in Dundalk over London or the IFSC
252  0
The42
1
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
36,027  47
2
'I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: 'If Conor won't fight you, I will''
29,390  14
3
'I've a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them'
19,176  6
DailyEdge
1
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
10,247  2
2
16 of the funniest tweets that sum up Macron's trip to the White House
10,019  0
3
Someone got turned down on First Dates because they had plastic surgery and viewers were fuming
6,350  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
Despite privacy controversy, profits at Facebook are soaring
WhatsApp bans under 16s from using its app in Europe
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
HSE
Harris confirms women who may have received wrong smear test results to be informed by doctors
Harris confirms women who may have received wrong smear test results to be informed by doctors
Patients with missed cancer diagnoses may not be told by their doctors
Parents of baby who died after 22 minutes at Portlaoise Hospital 'extremely upset' over inquiry outcome
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie