Fewer people are tuning into Joe Duffy - but Morning Ireland has added listeners

RTÉ RADIO ONE’S flagship news programme Morning Ireland has added listeners in the latest radio listenership figures.

Morning Ireland, which had seen a fall of 25,000 listeners year-on-year in the last JNLR figures, is up 8,000 to 431,000 in the latest figures, released today.

However, the figures show a slip of 3,000 listeners for the country’s second-most popular show – Joe Duffy’s Liveline and of 1,000 for Drivetime.

The RTÉ News at One programme has risen 5,000 listeners to 332,000, making it the third-most listened to show in the country.

Over on 2FM, the station has gained 41,000 listeners since this time last year, with The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene up 9,000 listeners to 148,000 and Breakfast Republic up 18,000 to 185,000.

Tracy Clifford and Eoghan McDermott have both risen 23,000 and 10,000 listeners, respectively, while The Louise McSharry Show is up 3,000.

Dan Healy, head of radio strategy and RTÉ 2FM said:

“2FM continues to grow year on year, particularly within 15 to 34 year olds, gaining 41,000 listeners. Our share of this age group has grown from 11.2% to 13.6%. This latest survey shows that we are consolidating that position and that our key weekday programmes are the most listened to for this hard fought and hard to win age group.”

Over on Today FM, the station says it too is celebrating an increase in listeners, up 10,000 daily.

The Last Word with Matt Cooper now reaches an audience of 138,000 (+4,000 on the last quarter of 2017 and +8,000 on last year). Ian Dempsey’s show is up 3,000 listeners on last quarter, while Dermot and Dave’s mid-morning slot is up 1,000 to 162,000. Newest presenter Muireann O’Connell is up 3,000 to 101,000, with Fergal D’Arcy up 2,000 to 104,000.

On Newstalk, The Pat Kenny Show is up 5,000 to 148,000 while Newstalk Breakfast is up 7,000 to 126,000. Ivan Yates’ show The Hard Shoulder is up 6,000 to 145,000, while Off The Ball is down 1,000 to 54,000 on the end of 2017, but the sports show is up 4,000 year-on-year.