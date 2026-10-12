Pedestrian in her 70s dies after being hit by car in Roscommon

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Co Roscommon on Sunday at around 7.20pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the N60 at St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was brought to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. The Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

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No other injuries were reported at the time.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and the road is currently closed, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

A garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who were travelling in the area of St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on Sunday 11 October 2026, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make it available to Gardaí.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”