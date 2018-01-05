Jon Venables charged with offences relating to indecent images of children

Jon Venables, one of the killers of toddler James Bulger, who has been charged over indecent images of children and his trial is to be held in private at an unnamed court. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

JON VENABLES, ONE of the killers who murdered toddler James Bulger, has been charged with offences relating to indecent images of children.

Venables was given a new identity upon his release from prison a number of years ago.

The UK Crown Prosecution Service released a statement today stating:

The man formerly known as Jon Venables has been charged with offences relating to indecent images of children and will appear in the Crown Court.

In order that justice can be done, no further details are being released at this stage and the proceedings are subject to reporting restrictions.

Venables had previously served eight years for murdering two-year-old James in Liverpool, northwest England, in 1993.

Venables was just 10 years old when he and his friend, Robert Thompson, tortured and murdered James on a railway line after abducting him from a shopping centre.

Because of the sensitivity of the case, Venables has reportedly been given a number of new identities since his release from prison.

Court order restrictions mean that he can’t be named under any of his other identities as part of proceedings.

