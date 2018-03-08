  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Unaccompanied learner drivers were involved in 35 fatal car crashes in past four years

While 9% of drivers on the road are learners, only 5.8% of fatal crashes involved learner drivers.

By Sean Murray Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 8:37 PM
3 hours ago 10,742 Views 73 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3893515
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE PROPORTION OF learner drivers involved in fatal car accidents is much lower than the proportion of learner drivers on the road.

Tonight’s RTÉ Prime Time programme will delve into new released road statistics against the backdrop of proposed new legislation to clampdown on unaccompanied learner drivers.

In February, Minister for Transport Shane Ross sought approval for an amendment to the Road Traffic Bill, dubbed the ‘Clancy amendment’. This amendment would see car owners who allow unaccompanied learner drivers to use their vehicles face prosecution.

According to figures provided to RTÉ by the Road Safety Authority, 5.8% of all fatal crashes between 2014 to 2017 involved a learner driver.

However, just under 9% of all drivers in Ireland hold a learners permit.

rte rsa

RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock said that number of learners involved in fatal crashes is unacceptable.

She told the programme: “On average, twelve learners are involved in fatal crashes every year and ten are unaccompanied. That compares very unfavourably with our near neighbours in the north where in 2016 they reported no learner or unaccompanied learner involved in a fatal crash.

Those are stark figures – there’s not much difference in society between north and south but there is a different attitude towards unaccompanied learner drivers.

With 47 fatal crashes involving learner drivers in between 2014 and 2017 – 35 of these fatal crashes involved unaccompanied drivers – Murdock said “it really isn’t acceptable” for people to take the risk.

Also speaking to Prime Time was Alec Lee, whose 17-year-old daughter Carol was killed in a crash in Tipperary in 2000.

RTE Prime Time - Learner Drivers - Carol Lee who died age 17 Carol Lee Source: RTÉ Prime Time

He said: “All I’ve got left is memories and photographs and when you look through photos your heart breaks because the main thing that really upsets me is that there was no reason for my daughter to be dead, she should be alive and enjoying her life – the pain is still there – half my heart is gone.

If learner drivers were in my shoes they could see what effect it has had at first hand. They have no experience so they shouldn’t be driving. And as well as the law states they shouldn’t be driving, gardaí should take them off the road – the laws that are there at the moment are simply not being enforced… it’s just like a nod and wink.

Read: Cabinet approves changes to make it illegal to let unaccompanied learners drive your car

Read: Over 150 unaccompanied learner drivers involved in serious or fatal collisions in last five years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (73)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
52,561  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
44,037  0
3
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
42,420  66
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,349  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
694  0
3
Ray Coyle's plans for a solar farm at Tayto Park have been stalled
449  0
The42
1
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
24,093  52
2
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
22,720  42
3
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
21,936  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
7,961  2
2
Oprah Winfrey was raging with Reese Witherspoon for chewing gum in front of her
7,260  2
3
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
5,571  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
Baby, whose father is accused of his murder, had paper from two tissue boxes in his throat when he died
DUBLIN
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
Just 10 things that are cheaper than renting in Dublin
'Name the date': Large crowd takes part in March for Repeal in Dublin city centre
Dublin's water restrictions may be reduced at the weekend, Irish Water says
COURT
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
Man refused bail after being charged with handling €1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie