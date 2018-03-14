  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo says Trump is right about one thing - Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defence

Varadkar says Europe needs to start looking after its own security.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 12:02 PM
27 minutes ago 1,546 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3885914
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he agrees with US President Donald Trump when he says Europe needs to start paying for its own defence.

Speaking at an event in Washington DC yesterday, Varadkar said Europe needs to stop relying on the US and “start looking after its own security”.

He added:

Though our nearest neighbour, the United Kingdom, may be leaving the European Union, we are a founder member of the single market, our single currency, the euro, and Pesco, Europe’s enhanced co-operation in defence and security.
We will always be at the heart of Europe, the common European home we helped to build.

When asked about Ireland’s participation in Pesco, the Taoiseach discussed the issue of European defence mechanisms.

Ireland signed up to Pesco, a European defence pact, earlier this year.

The Taoiseach has said the deal will not affect Ireland’s neutrality but some opposition TDs think otherwise. He did confirm that it will result in an increase in the funding Ireland commits to its military.

“It [Europe] is overly dependent on the US for defence and security and it shouldn’t be like that,” he said.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw support European countries that fail to pay up on their defence budget each year.

He claimed Germany and other NATO members “owe billions” for falling short of spending targets, stating that “some friends and enemies” had “taken advantage” of the US on trade and on military.

TheJournal.ie’s political reporter Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Leo Varadkar’s visit to Washington this week, including his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @ChristinaFinn8@TJ_Politics  and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page.   

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'What a remarkable life': World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died aged 76
75,643  70
2
'It would not feel right': Simon Harris cancels St Patrick's Day trip away
69,425  132
3
A well-known Wicklow cosmetic surgery has been hit with a big tax bill
40,856  20
Fora
1
A well-known Wicklow cosmetic surgery has been hit with a big tax bill
1,505  0
2
'Housing is too expensive - planners must have twiddled their thumbs during the recession'
430  0
3
A top ticket reselling firm says banning touts would lead to more black market trade
49  0
The42
1
As it happened: Day 1 of Cheltenham 2018
62,265  10
2
As it happened: Man United v Sevilla, Champions League
35,686  82
3
Sevilla late show sees lacklustre Man United crash out of the Champions League
35,630  233
DailyEdge.ie
1
A hen party ran into some Game of Thrones stars in a Dublin pub, and didn't even know who they were
13,427  3
2
Saoirse Ronan watched Ireland win the Six Nations on Saturday in a Co Derry pub
7,385  3
3
Beauty Q: Do you use Sudocrem on your spots?
6,907  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who threatened to kill ex's parents while swinging axe avoids jail
Man who threatened to kill ex's parents while swinging axe avoids jail
'What have you done?' Mother said to father accused of murdering their six-month-old child
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
NORTHERN IRELAND
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
Varadkar calls for marriage equality in the North during Washington speech
Legal challenge lodged to allow people in North vote in Eighth Amendment referendum
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
DUBLIN
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie