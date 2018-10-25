Heavy traffic on M50 after collision at J11 Tallaght

TRAFFIC IS HEAVY on the M50 northbound this morning, following a collision at J11 Tallaght.

The collision was blocking the right and middle lanes, and emergency services were at the scene but there are no reported injuries as of yet.

Emergency services on scene at a collision N'bound before J11 Tallaght blocking the right and middle lanes. Traffic heavy on approach. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/KoQzn2lEgS — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) October 25, 2018 Source: M50 Dublin /Twitter

The collision has since been cleared, AA Roadwatch said, but traffic remains heavy on approach from J13 Sandyford and, in the other direction, from J6 Blanchardstown.

There are also delays on the N81 inbound before the M50, where the right lane is blocked following an incident.