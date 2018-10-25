This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heavy traffic on M50 after collision at J11 Tallaght

Emergency services were at the scene.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 7,419 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4304592

TRAFFIC IS HEAVY on the M50 northbound this morning, following a collision at J11 Tallaght.

The collision was blocking the right and middle lanes, and emergency services were at the scene but there are no reported injuries as of yet.

The collision has since been cleared, AA Roadwatch said, but traffic remains heavy on approach from J13 Sandyford and, in the other direction, from J6 Blanchardstown.

There are also delays on the N81 inbound before the M50, where the right lane is blocked following an incident.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

