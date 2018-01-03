  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs

The man was detained by customers at the Speaker Connolly pub in Firhouse.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 1:43 PM
5 hours ago 22,550 Views No Comments
A FATHER-OF-ONE charged over a botched raid at a pub in Dublin on New Year’s Day needed thirty stitches to his head and suffered two fractured ribs, a court has heard.

Gardai carried out the arrest after a man was detained by patrons at the Speaker Connolly pub in Firhouse.

The accused, Derek Foran, 33, from Allenton Avenue, Tallaght, Dublin had two black eyes, a bruise on his left cheek and his head and right hand were bandaged when he appeared in court today charged with attempted robbery of the pub’s acting manager.

Dressed in runners, black trousers and a red hoodie with ‘Animal’ written on the front, he has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He was brought to appear before Judge John King at Dublin District Court where Garda James Ward gave evidence of the arrest.

He also objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case as well as fears the accused would interfere with witnesses or would not turn up to court.

Garda Ward said the man was arrested at the pub at 11.40pm on 1 January under the Offences Against the State Act.

He was charged at just after 8pm yesterday after which he “made no reply”, the court heard.

Garda Ward said he feared the accused would commit offences of a similar nature.

Bail plea

Defence counsel John Griffin pleaded for bail and said his client, who did not address the court, was unemployed and on social welfare. He told Judge King the man had one dependent and resided with his mother.

Judge King said the objection to bail was not very strong, however, he added that the accused was facing a serious charge and an independent surety would be required.

He set bail at the accused’s own bond of €300 with a €1,000 surety, of which half must be lodged in cash.

He also ordered him to abide by a number of bail conditions suggested by Garda Ward.

Derek Foran was ordered to reside at his current address, abide by a 10pm to 6am curfew, sign on daily at Tallaght Garda station, have no contact with the injured party or any witnesses and to stay out of the Firhouse area.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms and will face his next hearing next Tuesday at Cloverhill District Court.

The defence barrister said it was anticipated that his client would be able to take up bail.

The judge also acceded to a defence request to recommend that the accused would get necessary medical attention in custody.

Mr Griffin told the court the accused had two fractured ribs, a fractured finger and had needed 30 stitches to his head. He has appointments in the Eye and Ear hospital and Tallaght hospital later this week.

Legal aid was granted.

Tom Tuite

