This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man found guilty of manslaughter of Louth taxi driver

Joseph Hillen admitted stabbing Martin Mulligan to death following an alleged row over illegal dumping.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,898 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4280853
Martin Mulligan
Martin Mulligan
Martin Mulligan

A 24-YEAR-OLD WHO admitted stabbing a taxi driver to death following an alleged row over illegal dumping has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

A jury of nine men and three women spent five hours and 29 minutes considering their verdict in the trial of Joseph Hillen of Glendesha Road, Forkhill, Co Armagh.

Hillen had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Martin Mulligan (53) at Carnmore, Balriggan, Dundalk, Co Louth on 28 September 2015. From the outset of the trial he admitted to the stabbing, but said the deceased pulled the knife on him.

The foreman of the jury said the decision was a majority verdict with ten agreeing and two disagreeing. Justice Eileen Creedon thanked them for their service and set a date of  3 December for a sentence hearing.

Prosecution counsel Patrick Treacy SC said the victim’s family will make a statement.

Evidence in trial

Mulligan’s bloodied body was found by three women near his taxi in the early morning, a few hours after his last drop-off of the night.

Gardaí launched an investigation and Hillen came under suspicion because he had been chased hours before Mulligan’s death from Dundalk by gardaí.

He evaded the patrol car by speeding towards the border. Forensic analysis of blood on the road near Mulligan’s body and DNA found on the dead man’s jumper confirmed that Hillen was present when the stabbing happened.

A green and yellow work glove with Hillen’s DNA was also found nearby.

When he first spoke to gardaí in 2015 and then following his arrest in 2016, Hillen said he never met Martin Mulligan and didn’t know what happened. Earlier this year, he gave a voluntary statement to gardaí in which he admitted to the stabbing, but said he did it in self-defence.

He told gardaí that he was driving by land belonging to his friend Dermot McGeough in the early hours when he saw Mulligan and believed he was illegally dumping rubbish.

McGeough told the trial that Hillen would often drive by the site and let him know if he saw any rubbish dumped there. Hillen often helped him to clear the site.

Hillen told gardaí he confronted Mulligan and a fight broke out. He said the taxi driver pulled a long, stainless steel, kitchen knife on him but Hillen “flipped the knife” before Mulligan started to punch him repeatedly on the back of the head, pushing him down to his knees.

From this position he said he “jabbed out” twice with the knife, inflicting the fatal wounds.

Acting State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis said this description would explain the “unusual” position of the wounds in the lower abdomen and thigh. Most fatal stabbings, he said, were to the upper body.

The abdomen wound went to a depth of 22.5cm and severed the abdominal aorta – the main artery in the body. The second stab wound went through the thigh slicing the quadriceps muscle and severing the femoral artery.

He described it as a “through and through wound” with the blade entering on the outside of the thigh and exiting on the inside of the leg. Either wound, he said, would have caused Mulligan to bleed to death within minutes.

Hillen’s defence barrister Brendan Grehan said the evidence showed that the deceased pulled the knife and that his client was acting in self-defence.

He said his client’s account was backed up by the pathologist and by evidence that Mulligan kept a knife in his car. The prosecution, led by Patrick Treacy SC with John Berry BL, argued that Hillen’s story was not credible and pointed out that he repeatedly lied to gardaí in his initial statements.

Regarding the knife in Mulligan’s car, the prosecution pointed out that his wife Grainne Mulligan described it as a small paring knife with a plastic handle rather than a large, stainless steel kitchen knife. While she made a statement saying that the knife was in the car, she later changed that statement to say that her husband kept it in his coal truck.

Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury that they should find Hillen guilty of manslaughter if they thought it reasonably possible that the accused believed he was acting in self-defence but used excessive force.

Murder, she explained, could only arise if the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he did not believe he was acting in self-defence.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    102,088  71
    2
    		Storm Callum is due to hit Ireland tonight with high winds ... here's everything you need to know
    80,870  45
    3
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for €700/month, removed from website
    64,626  61
    Fora
    1
    		Paddy Cosgrave says he'll move Moneyconf from Dublin if there's another falling out with officials
    312  0
    2
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    224  0
    3
    		Despite threats to cut services, Ryanair will run more winter routes than any airline worldwide
    199  0
    The42
    1
    		Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    24,354  26
    2
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    23,472  43
    3
    		Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer insists Las Vegas sexual encounter was 'completely consensual'
    18,299  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Channing Tatum and Jessie J were dropping hints about their relationship all over the place
    7,605  0
    2
    		Finding Joy finally landed, but how did the nation take to Amy Huberman's latest role?
    5,479  2
    3
    		Will you be buying Dyson's snazzy new hair tool that comes with a fairly hefty price tag?
    4,999  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    Man (54) was 'savagely beaten' and stripped following drunken row over a cigarette, murder trial hears
    Man found guilty of manslaughter of Louth taxi driver
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    GARDAí
    Children went 'missing' from Tusla care home more than 100 times in twelve-month period
    Children went 'missing' from Tusla care home more than 100 times in twelve-month period
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    'No credible evidence' O'Sullivan 'played any part' in campaign against McCabe
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie