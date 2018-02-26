  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 26 February, 2018
Victim of Coolock shooting remains in critical condition as gardaí appeal for witnesses

The man was shot in the Coolock area of Dublin yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 26 Feb 2018, 7:27 AM
10 hours ago 16,616 Views 9 Comments
Moateview Gardens, Coolock
THE VICTIM OF last night’s shooting in Dublin remains in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital this morning.

The 36-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car outside a house at Moatview Gardens in Coolock at 8.15pm. It is understand he was shot a number of times, sustaining a serious head injury.

He was found in a garden on the residential street after neighbours heard the shots.

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Speaking to reporters outside Coolock Garda Station today, Superintendent Gerard Donnelly said the scene has been preserved and a full technical examination will take place today.

“No motive at this stage has been identified for this shooting,” he said, adding that gardaí wished to appeal for witnesses or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 7pm and 8.30pm last night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

