Friday 19 October, 2018
Maths Week: Your Friday puzzle

Too much pi will give you a large circumference……

By TheJournal.ie team Friday 19 Oct 2018, 7:30 PM
38 minutes ago 2,249 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4295052
Image: Shutterstock/ronstik
Image: Shutterstock/ronstik

IT’S MATHS WEEK, and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you a puzzle a day this week with all answers published on the site on Sunday.

Get puzzling!

TODAY’S Q: 

In snooker, there are 15 red balls set out in triangular form like that shown.

There are five rows.

One ball sits in the first row, two in the second and so on to five in the fifth row.

If this pattern was continued for ten rows how many balls would you need?

Is there a quick way to figure out how many balls would be needed for 100 rows?

snooker question diagram

All answers will be published on TheJournal.ie on Sunday. 

On a roll? Try some more of our Maths Week puzzles here.

