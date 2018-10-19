Maths Week: Your Friday puzzle

IT’S MATHS WEEK, and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you a puzzle a day this week with all answers published on the site on Sunday.

Get puzzling!

TODAY’S Q:

In snooker, there are 15 red balls set out in triangular form like that shown.

There are five rows.

One ball sits in the first row, two in the second and so on to five in the fifth row.

If this pattern was continued for ten rows how many balls would you need?

Is there a quick way to figure out how many balls would be needed for 100 rows?

All answers will be published on TheJournal.ie on Sunday.

